Acorns Prioritizes Financial Wellness for Families with Launch of New Premium Tier, Including Access to GoHenry in the U.S.

Enhanced tier empowers people to manage their money through all of life's stages with addition of a debit card and financial education app for kids, free life insurance, a complimentary will and more

IRVINE, Calif. and NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking Financial Planning Month in October, Acorns , a savings and investing app, today announced a new Premium Tier focused on the family, including complimentary access to GoHenry by Acorns , a leader in financial education for 6-18 year olds. This follows Acorns' acquisition of GoHenry earlier this year, delivering on the mission-led company's commitment to put the responsible tools of money management and education in the hands of kids, teens and adults, globally.

Acorns believes the key to building wealth and good money habits is starting early and investing throughout all of life's stages. For $9 a month, the Acorns Premium Tier helps everyday people and families accomplish just that. This starts with Acorns Early, which allows parents, guardians, family and friends to easily invest in a child's future from birth. From age 6, kids and teens are then empowered to learn how to manage money in the real world through GoHenry, a debit card and financial education app. Parents can set up automated allowance, make instant transfers, select spending limits and set chores for kids to earn through the app. Kids and teens can set savings goals, keep an eye on their budgets in real-time, and give spare change to charity while learning core money skills through Money Missions - in-app, expert-led, bite-size lessons, interactive quizzes, and videos.

Acorns Premium also includes live Q&A sessions with financial experts and premium educational content to help adults learn how to invest responsibly. Alongside individual investment accounts, retirement accounts and the option to add individual stocks and ETFs to create diversified custom portfolios, subscribers now also get access to $10,000 in free life insurance and a complimentary will included.

"We know that people who receive financial advice and support earlier in life are likely to have better financial outcomes. At Acorns, we are passionate about looking out for the financial well-being of the up-and-coming, and that starts with young people and families," said Noah Kerner, Acorns CEO. "Our pioneering Premium Tier is where we provide financial wellness for the whole family to unlock compound growth at every life stage. That's the key to building wealth."

Premium Tier customers can expect more advancements to come, including collaboration tools for couples, parents and families to jointly manage money, investments and retirement savings together. Acorns Premium Tier customers will automatically receive access to GoHenry as part of their monthly subscription. To learn more, visit Acorns.com.

About Acorns

Acorns is how everyday consumers save & invest for the long term. To date, customers have invested over $16 billion with Acorns, much of it in spare change. By putting the tools of wealth-making in everyone's hands, Acorns is a leader in U.S. consumer finance. Together, Acorns, GoHenry and Pixpay have nearly 6 million subscribers across five countries. Customers get automated investing in diversified portfolios, a simple retirement product, a bank account that helps people spend less to invest more, bonus investments from brands while they shop, an easy way to invest in their kids, and a foundation of financial education. From acorns, mighty oaks do grow!

Investment advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC ("Acorns"), an SEC-registered investment advisor. Brokerage services are provided to clients of Acorns by Acorns Securities, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Acorns is not a bank. Banking services issued by Lincoln Savings Bank or nbkc, members FDIC. For more information, visit www.acorns.com.

About GoHenry by Acorns

Launched in 2012, GoHenry is a financial technology company with a simple mission to make every kid smart with money. The GoHenry debit card and financial education app is designed for kids aged 6 - 18. Parent and child apps provide tools to help kids learn about money— by earning, saving, spending responsibly, giving, and more, all with parental oversight. In-app Money Missions offer a gamified, integrated financial education experience that provides a rewarding and fun way for kids to build financial literacy.

In 2023, GoHenry teamed up with Acorns to deliver financial wellness to the whole family. For more information, visit GoHenry.com or follow @gohenry on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In the U.S. the GoHenry card is issued by Community Federal Savings Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International.

In the U.K. the GoHenry card is issued by IDT Financial Services Limited pursuant to a license from Visa Europe. IDT Financial Services Limited is a regulated bank, licensed by the Financial Services Commission, Gibraltar. Registered office: 57-63 Line Wall Road, Gibraltar. Registered No. 95716.

GoHenry Family Finance Limited is an Appointed Representative of Resolution Compliance Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 574048).

