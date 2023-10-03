Leidos receives extension on LAMS system for additional Artemis missions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) announced today that it received a contract award from NASA extending production of the company's Laser Air Monitoring System (LAMS) for Artemis IV and V missions. The follow-on contract, worth $14.1 million, was awarded in August and will extend for a period of 19 months. The total contract value of $37.8 million includes the completed fabrication of LAMS for the Artemis III, IV and V missions to the moon.

This will be an important part of the ORION spacecraft’s Environmental Controls and Life Support Systems (ECLSS). Each mission will require four individual LAMS units, as well as one spare unit. (PRNewswire)

"This extension reaffirms the importance of LAMS to the ORION Program and our commitment to NASA's mission," said Leidos Space Division Manager for the Dynetics Group Robert Wright. "This is a long journey of product research, development and improvement of the particular units in ECLSS, which will support protecting astronaut life. We are relying on the success of our previous work and feedback from NASA to ensure these systems are both resilient and effective."

"We have a talented team of committed engineers working on this exciting NASA program, and they are ready to build and deliver nine LAMS units for both Artemis IV and V missions," said Trista Niemann, Leidos LAMS Program Manager.

LAMS is the first air monitor for a human spacecraft to use this type of technology.

Work on the contract will take place in Huntsville, Alabama. Testing is scheduled to take place at various NASA sites before delivery to Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 46,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

