Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. September and Third Quarter 2023 Sales Results

• Year-to-date electrified vehicle sales including battery, fuel cell, hybrid and plug-in hybrid top 455,142 representing 27.9 percent of total volume
• 26 electrified vehicle options between both Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker
• 2024 Lexus RX plug-in hybrid available in showrooms; all-new 2024 Lexus TX with available hybrid on sale this week; fourth generation 2024 Toyota Tacoma on sale in December
PLANO, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported U.S. September 2023 sales of 203,904 vehicles, up 13.9 percent on a volume basis and up 9.5 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2022. September 2023 sales of electrified vehicles totaled 64,298, representing 31.5 percent of total monthly sales.
For the third quarter of 2023, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 590,296 vehicles, up 12.2 percent on a volume basis and up 10.8 percent on a DSR basis. Third quarter electrified vehicle sales totaled 184,666, representing 31.3 percent of total year-to-date sales.
Toyota division posted September sales of 177,654 vehicles, up 12.9 percent on a volume basis and up 8.6 percent on a DSR basis. For the third quarter of 2023, Toyota division reported sales of 515,400 vehicles, up 12.4 percent on a volume basis and up 11 percent on a DSR basis.
Lexus division posted September sales of 26,250 vehicles, up 20.9 percent on a volume basis and up 16.2 percent on a DSR basis. For the third quarter of 2023, Lexus division reported sales of 74,896 vehicles, up 10.9 percent on a volume basis and up 9.5 percent on a DSR basis.
"With the introduction of several electrified vehicles including the all-new Toyota Grand Highlander hybrid, Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid, Toyota Prius, and the Lexus RX plug-in hybrid, customers now have 26 Toyota and Lexus electrified vehicle options to choose from, the most among any automaker," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "We anticipate continued strong sales momentum as we close out 2023 as dealer stock improves and key new products like the fourth generation Toyota Tacoma and Lexus TX and TX hybrid hit showroom floors."
September, Third Quarter and Year-To-Date Highlights
TMNA:
- September electrified vehicle sales of 64,298, up 81.5 percent; represents 31.5 percent of total sales volume
- Year-to-date electrified vehicle sales of 455,142, up 20.3 percent; represents 27.9% percent of total sales volume
- 26 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships
- Passenger car September sales up 10 percent
- Truck September sales up 15.7 percent
Toyota Division:
- Electrified vehicle Sept. sales up 88.2 percent
- Sept. electrified vehicle ratio: 27.9 percent
- Year to date 2023 electrified vehicle ratio: 31.3 percent
- Passenger car Sept. sales up 11.2 percent
- Prius Sept. sales up 68.7 percent
- SUV Sept. sales 20.7 percent
- Venza Sept. sales up 145 percent
Lexus Division:
- Electrified vehicle Sept. sales up 84.0 percent
- Sept. electrified vehicle ratio: 28.7 percent
- Year-to-date electrified vehicle ratio: 27.9 percent
- IS Sept. sales up 12.9 percent
- Luxury utility vehicle Sept. sales up 28.6 percent; YTD up 19.9 percent
- UX June sales up 36.8 percent; YTD up 19.4 percent
- NX June sales up 64.8 percent; YTD sales up 63.3 percent
- RX June sales up 8.9 percent; YTD sales up 4 percent
- LX June sales up 404 percent; YTD sales up 94.7 percent
Note:
HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle
PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
FCEV = Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
BEV = Battery Electric Vehicle
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options.
Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed $110 million to create innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company's 14 U.S. operating sites.
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
September 2023
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2023
2022
DSR %
VOL %
2023
2022
DSR %
VOL %
TOTAL TMNA
203,904
179,050
9.5
13.9
1,628,816
1,571,717
3.2
3.6
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
177,654
157,332
8.6
12.9
1,404,508
1,373,105
1.8
2.3
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
26,250
21,718
16.2
20.9
224,308
198,612
12.4
12.9
COROLLA
22,679
18,874
15.5
20.2
165,693
171,556
-3.8
-3.4
SUPRA
185
220
-19.1
-15.9
2,097
3,855
-45.8
-45.6
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
960
865
6.7
11
8,737
9,691
-10.2
-9.8
MIRAI
132
7
1,713.0
1,786.0
2,604
1,437
80.4
81.2
CROWN
2,421
0
0
0
13,054
0
0
0
AVALON
1
160
-99.4
-99.4
52
12,144
-99.6
-99.6
PRIUS
4,342
2,574
62.2
68.7
27,890
27,008
2.8
3.3
CAMRY
25,485
27,859
-12
-8.5
217,975
214,403
1.2
1.7
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
56,205
50,559
6.9
11.2
438,102
440,094
-0.9
-0.5
IS
1,888
1,673
8.5
12.9
17,168
16,331
4.7
5.1
RC
169
283
-42.6
-40.3
1,314
1,950
-32.9
-32.6
ES
3,394
3,512
-7.1
-3.4
28,941
32,372
-11
-10.6
LS
153
267
-44.9
-42.7
1,725
1,989
-13.7
-13.3
LC
178
71
141.1
150.7
1,331
993
33.5
34
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
5,782
5,806
-4.2
-0.4
50,481
53,637
-6.3
-5.9
TOTAL TMNA CAR
61,987
56,365
5.7
10
488,583
493,731
-1.5
-1
C-HR
1
308
-99.7
-99.7
776
10,313
-92.5
-92.5
BZ4X
1182
0
0.0
0.0
6,486
235
2,648.0
2,660.0
RAV4
38,098
32,317
13.4
17.9
302,831
303,341
-0.6
-0.2
COROLLA CROSS
7,030
6,465
4.6
8.7
49,160
37,521
30.5
31
VENZA
3,190
1,303
135.4
144.8
22,087
23,131
-4.9
-4.5
HIGHLANDER
9,407
19,743
-54.2
-52.4
138,178
164,451
-16.3
-16.0
GRAND HIGHLANDER
10,177
0
0
0
24,376
0
0
0
4RUNNER
12,083
8,842
31.4
36.7
86,594
93,419
-7.7
-7.3
SEQUOIA
2,129
9
22,646.0
23,556.0
15,790
507
3,000.9
3,014.4
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
83,298
68,988
16.1
20.7
646,284
632,962
1.7
2.1
SIENNA
6,311
6,498
-6.6
-2.9
47,753
49,658
-4.3
-3.8
TACOMA
20,579
21,470
-7.8
-4.1
179,681
175,872
1.7
2.2
TUNDRA
11,261
9,817
10.3
14.7
92,688
74,519
23.8
24.4
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
31,840
31,287
-2.1
1.8
272,369
250,391
8.3
8.8
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
121,449
106,773
9.4
13.7
966,406
933,011
3.1
3.6
UX
826
604
31.5
36.8
9,374
7,850
18.9
19.4
NX
6,131
3,720
58.5
64.8
51,685
31,651
62.6
63.3
RZ
443
0
0
0
2,511
0
0
0
RX
9,405
8,640
4.7
8.9
83,491
80,299
3.5
4
GX
2,932
2,803
0.6
4.6
21,492
22,466
-4.8
-4.3
LX
731
145
384.7
404.1
5,274
2,709
93.8
94.7
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
20,468
15,912
23.7
28.6
173,827
144,975
19.4
19.9
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
141,917
122,685
11.2
15.7
1,140,233
1,077,986
5.3
5.8
Selling Days
26
25
230
229
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY
September 2023
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2023
2022
DSR %
VOL%
2023
2022
DSR %
VOL%
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
2,999
1,887
52.8
58.9
21,932
19,539
11.8
12.2
TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME
1,343
687
88.0
95.5
5,958
7,469
-20.6
-20.2
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
4,645
1,378
224.1
237.1
36,739
22,904
59.7
60.4
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
3,779
4,151
-12.5
-9.0
22,078
33,104
-33.6
-33.3
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
0
32
-100.0
-100.0
8
3,547
-99.8
-99.8
TOYOTA MIRAI
132
7
1,713.0
1,786.0
2,604
1,437
80.4
81.2
TOYOTA CROWN
2,421
0
0
0
13,054
0
0
0
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
6,307
6,498
-6.7
-2.9
47,745
49,630
-4.2
-3.8
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
2,714
1,432
82.2
89.5
41,417
31,787
29.7
30.3
TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID
2,585
0
0
0
6,201
0
0
0
TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID
2,126
1
22646
23,556
15,760
1
3,000
3,014
TOYOTA BZ4X BEV
1,182
0
0.0
0.0
6,486
235
2,648.0
2,660.0
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
15,279
9,402
56.3
62.5
103,329
124,153
-17.1
-16.8
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
3,051
1,237
137.2
146.6
18,851
14,122
32.9
33.5
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID
2,425
0
0
0
7,322
0
0
0
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
3,190
1,303
135.4
144.8
22,087
23,131
-4.9
-4.5
TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID
2,592
2,153
15.8
20.4
21,251
7,189
194.3
195.6
LEXUS ES HYBRID
1,315
1,264
0
4
9,285
10,459
-11.6
-11.2
LEXUS UX HYBRID
826
541
46.8
52.7
9,372
4,511
106.9
107.8
LEXUS NX HYBRID
2,088
1,102
82.2
89.5
12,360
8,571
43.6
44.2
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
476
264
73.4
80.3
3,803
2,782
36.1
36.7
LEXUS RZ BEV
443
0
0
0
2,511
0
0
0
LEXUS RX HYBRID
2,372
2,064
10.5
14.9
24,881
13,728
80.5
81.2
LEXUS LS HYBRID
6
14
-58.8
-57.1
84
46
81.8
82.6
LEXUS LC HYBRID
2
2
-3.8
0.0
24
15
59.3
60.0
TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles
64,298
35,419
74.6
81.5
455,142
378,360
19.8
20.3
TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles
56,770
30,168
80.9
88.2
392,822
338,248
15.6
16.1
TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles
7,528
5,251
37.8
43.4
62,320
40,112
54.7
55.4
TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO
31.5 %
19.8 %
27.9 %
24.1 %
Selling Days
26
25
230
229
