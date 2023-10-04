Cisco Named An Official Technology Partner of the New England Patriots

Network Technology Solutions Power Renovations at Gillette Stadium

News Summary:

Cisco has been named An Official Technology Partner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium.

Cisco's IP Fabric for Media solution allows for the secure and efficient delivery of 4K content to fans everywhere, both in-stadium and via broadcast.

This announcement builds on Cisco's existing relationship with the NFL to deliver seamless, secure connectivity to the league, teams, stadiums and partners.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced today that it has been named An Official Technology Partner of the New England Patriots. The two organizations have a long-standing relationship, and the recent renovation of Gillette Stadium provided an opportunity to further harness the power of Cisco's industry-leading networking solutions to connect and protect one of the greatest stadiums in the National Football League (NFL).

Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco) (PRNewswire)

Cisco has been named An Official Technology Partner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium.

One of the key elements of the Gillette Stadium renovation is the delivery of video inside and outside of the venue, and Cisco technology is playing a key role. From the largest outdoor high-definition stadium video board in the country, to screens throughout the concourses, suites, concessions, to the broadcasters delivering the game to fans around the world, Cisco's IP Fabric for Media solution allows for the secure and efficient delivery of 4K content to fans everywhere. This technology has been used to power the broadcast of some of the largest and most prestigious sporting events in the world, including FIFA Women's World Cup™ 2023.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Cisco and further integrate cutting edge technology to secure The Kraft Group's (TKG) operating environment while leading Gillette Stadium into the future," said Michael Israel, TKG Chief Information Officer. "Over the past several years our Cisco footprint has expanded beyond Webex Collaboration to include the benefits of Cisco's cutting-edge technology to elevate our security stance and capabilities in the ways we serve content to our guests at Gillette Stadium."

"The New England Patriots are one of the most successful and prominent franchises in all of sports, and we are proud Cisco is the trusted partner to connect and protect the organization," said Patrick Morrissey, Senior Vice President, Global Specialists at Cisco. "The combination of Cisco networking and security ensures fans both inside and outside Gillette Stadium are able to safely consume the high-quality, real-time video we know they crave. They have been an exceptional partner for many years, and we are building upon that foundation to showcase why the Patriots rely on Cisco."

In addition to the high-speed reliable network connectivity, Cisco Secure Firewalls are deployed throughout the venue to protect the stadium, staff, players, and guests from advanced cyber threats. Running across the network infrastructure, Cisco Secure Malware Analytics helps monitor, detect, and stop threats in their tracks. The Patriots will also leverage Webex, Cisco's industry-leading collaboration solution, to enhance productivity for the team and staff, including use in weekly coaches' press conferences throughout the season.

Today's announcement builds on Cisco's existing relationship with the NFL to deliver seamless, secure connectivity to the league, teams (San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals), stadiums (SoFi Stadium, AT&T Stadium) and partners.

Additional Resources:

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.