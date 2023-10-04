OKX to Award over USD200k in Prizes with OKX Crypto Cricket Cup Campaign for Cricket Fans

OKX to Award over USD200k in Prizes with OKX Crypto Cricket Cup Campaign for Cricket Fans

Competition runs alongside the international cricket championship, challenges participants to complete tasks, refer friends and learn about OKX's Web3 products

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today launched the OKX Crypto Cricket Cup, an interactive competition that runs from October 5 to November 5 alongside the 2023 international cricket championship in India, and encourages eligible participants to learn about Web3, capture exclusive, cricket-themed NFTs and compete for a share of a prize pool worth over USD200,000.

Participants in the competition will complete tasks, refer friends and learn about OKX's Web3 products. In return, they will receive prizes, including airdrops of commemorative NFTs representing real cricket teams competing in the international cricket championship.

Holders of the NFTs representing the champion, runner-up, and third-place team in the real-life tournament will be eligible to split prize pool winnings of 50,000 USDC, 30,000 USDC and 20,000 USDC respectively. Throughout the campaign, other prizes including token giveaways will also be awarded to participants.

Users who want to collect more team NFTs to have a better chance of landing a champion, runner-up or third-place team can complete more Web3 challenges or explore the OKX NFT Marketplace.

In the initial phase of the competition, starting October 5, eligible participants can spread word about the campaign on social media for the chance to receive a NFT. In the second phase of the competition, starting on October 9, participants can complete Web3 quests on the Polygon chain through OKX Wallet. Starting on October 16, users can get rewards by referring friends to the competition.

OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said: "Cricket as a sport is prime for a Web3 transformation. There is a ton of entertainment utility waiting to be unlocked on top of GameFi and Web3. We are keen to partner with local ecosystem players and bring some of these experiences to cricket fans, including in India, soon."

OKX Crypto Cricket Cup (PRNewswire)

The OKX Crypto Cricket Cup runs from 5 October to 5 November and features cricket-themed NFTs relating to the following cricket teams: India, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Afghanistan, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka. The final prize-giving will take place after 27 November. To enter and to read more about eligibility and requirements, click here.

About OKX

As a leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo .

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.



To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition and risk tolerance. OKX does not provide investment or asset recommendations. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions, and OKX is not responsible for any potential losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OKX