Senske Services Adds Another State To Its Footprint

KENNEWICK, Wash., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services, a distinguished industry leader in recurring residential lawn care, pest control, and home services, is thrilled to announce a significant achievement with its latest strategic alliance, the acquisition of Ace of Blades. Established in 2005 and headquartered in Northwest Arkansas, Ace of Blades has cultivated an impressive reputation for delivering top-tier lawn care solutions to customers throughout the region.

With nearly two decades of operational excellence led by owner Josh Landreth, Ace of Blades decided to seek a strategic partner capable of upholding their legacy of outstanding customer service and employee satisfaction. Senske Services was the perfect match, sharing the same core values that have fueled Ace of Blades' success.

This acquisition underscores Senske Services' reputation as an M&A partner of choice. Senske has consistently demonstrated its ability to identify and integrate thriving businesses into its portfolio, enhancing its overall service offering and market reach. The acquisition of Ace of Blades represents yet another testament to Senske's commitment to bolstering its position in the industry.

Mr. Landreth expressed his confidence in Senske as a partner: "In contemplating the future of Ace of Blades, finding the right partner was paramount. Senske's track record and commitment make them the ideal choice to carry forward our legacy."

Casey Taylor, Senske CEO, echoed this sentiment: "We warmly welcome Ace of Blades' talented team into our fold. This acquisition underscores Senske's strength as an M&A partner, enabling us to expand our footprint into the great state of Arkansas."

Ace of Blades will now operate under the Emerald Lawns division of Senske Services with Luke Hawthorne, COO of Emerald Lawns, overseeing both operations. Hawthorne commented, "We take pride in the team we've built at Emerald Lawns, and we are excited to welcome these new colleagues to our extended family."

About Senske Services: The acquisition of Ace of Blades represents Senske's sixth successful partnership in 2023 and the eighth overall since the company secured investments from esteemed private equity firm GTCR. Senske Services remains committed to its nationwide expansion strategy, actively seeking partnerships with distinguished lawn care companies.

