CHANEY INSTRUMENT CO. CELEBRATES 80 YEARS IN BUSINESS

The company behind North America's No. 1 weather station brand continues its year-long commemoration in 2023

LAKE GENEVA, Wis., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaney Instrument Co. is celebrating 80 years in business throughout 2023. Started by John L. Chaney in 1943, Chaney Instrument Co. is still proudly headquartered in its founding city of Lake Geneva.

AcuRite 80th Anniversary Logo (PRNewswire)

The company behind North America's No. 1 weather station brand celebrates 80 years in business.

To honor and celebrate this milestone, the company is releasing special vintage-inspired products related to its 80-year history, including a 7-inch replica of what was once the World's Largest Glass Thermometer that stood outside on Main St. in Lake Geneva in 1965.

Also included in the special product release are the Swizzle Stix, a set of four personal drink stirrer-thermometers originally created in the 1960s. And with a nod to current-day Chaney Instrument Co. products, an AcuRite Iris® limited-edition, anniversary-branded Weather Station Box Set and holiday ornament round out the commemorative products.

"We're hoping these limited-run items spark excitement for not only local Lake Genevans, but our entire customer base and beyond," said Paul Shekoski, CEO. "We've collaborated with local historians and long-time employees to bring these fun throwback thermometers and momentous keepsake weather stations to market."

Before being most widely known for its AcuRite brand, Chaney Instrument Co. played a critical part in aiding U.S. Forces during World War II. Chaney and his colleagues, many being women due to men called overseas, utilized the Lake Geneva City Garage to build glass components for U.S. warships and explosives. Read more at AcuRite.com/80Years.

Today, Chaney Instrument Co.'s AcuRite brand is the top home weather station brand in North America. Part of Primex Family of Companies, Chaney Instrument Co. has been named a Best Place to Work seven years running, thanks to its values of customer obsession, getting things done, improving the business, mutual respect, and work/life balance.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chaney Instrument Co.