Dual Announcement: Dealer World Welcomes Dan Moore as President and Jason Jones as Director of Acquisitions - A Transformational Leap Forward

LEHIGHTON, Pa., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer World, the automotive advertising and performance agency known for its unwavering growth, proudly announces the addition of two exceptional leaders to its team. Dan Moore, an industry luminary poised to lead Dealer World to unprecedented heights, assumes the role of President. Simultaneously, Jason Jones, celebrated for his reputation in previous roles and his unwavering character, joins as Director of Acquisitions.

Dan Moore, newly announced board member Dealer Funnel. (PRNewswire)

Dan Moore: Propelling Dealer World Forward in Unforeseen Ways

Dan Moore's appointment as President is a pivotal moment in Dealer World's history. With a track record of driving innovation and growth, Moore is set to guide Dealer World to new horizons that were previously unimagined.

Troy Spring, CEO and Founder of Dealer World, commented, "Dan Moore's arrival promises to push us forward in ways we never saw coming. His vision and leadership are invaluable assets to Dealer World, and his addition reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional value."

Dan Moore, speaking about his role, emphasized, "My last six years at Vistadash have been a journey of analyzing marketing insights and understanding the ever-evolving landscape of automotive advertising. This experience will play a significant role in helping dealers develop a real marketing strategy to drive the results they are looking for. Dealer World is the ideal platform to put this knowledge into action, and I am excited to lead our team in delivering innovative solutions to our clients."

Jason Jones: A Perfect Cultural Fit

Jason Jones, celebrated for his reputation in previous roles and his unwavering character, steps into the role of Director of Acquisitions at Dealer World. His alignment with Dealer World's corporate culture and dedication to client satisfaction make him an ideal addition to the team.

Jones expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I chose Dealer World for the next chapter of my career because of the principles upon which they operate and their world-class performance for dealers."

Spring noted, "Jason is not only a professional fit but an embodiment of integrity and excellence. His presence will undoubtedly strengthen our commitment to transparent, results-driven services."

Reflecting on these remarkable appointments, Spring concluded, "With the addition of these two, our clients as well as our employees are sure to win."

Dealer World, an INC 5000 honoree with a 14-year legacy, continues to lead the automotive advertising industry with its dedication to innovation, transparency, and outstanding client service.

About Dealer World:

Dealer World, headquartered in Lehighton, Pennsylvania, is a distinguished automotive advertising and performance agency with a track record of sustained growth. The agency's dual announcement reflects its commitment to enhancing its leadership team and services to better serve clients in the dynamic automotive industry.

For Media Inquiries:

Dan Moore

danmoore@mydealerworld.com

Cassidy Spring

cassidyspring@mydealerworld.com

Jason Jones, newly announced Director of Acquisitions at Dealer World (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dealer World