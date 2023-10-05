Panda Health is Now Open to All Digital Health Companies

All digital health companies can showcase their products on the leading platform for hospital technology purchasing

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panda Health , a company that connects hospitals and digital health companies, ensuring easier solution identification, selection, and procurement, has announced that they are opening their platform to all healthcare technology companies.

Panda Health Logo (PRNewswire)

Prior to today, Panda only allowed a small number of select companies that had undergone extensive evaluation to join their platform and have a vendor listing. Due to popular demand, Panda has now created an opportunity for all digital health companies to showcase their innovative solutions to Panda's hospital members—with no listing fee.

Panda will continue to invite select digital health companies to participate in their Partner Program, which involves a detailed vetting process to confirm the viability and value of the companies' products.

"The Panda Health platform is transforming how hospitals connect with, explore, and adopt leading digital health technologies," said Ryan Bengtson, MHSA, President and COO , Panda Health. "There are numerous innovative digital health solutions entering the market. By extending platform access to all digital health companies, Panda can better match hospital members to solutions that meet their unique needs and requirements. This is a significant win for both health tech companies and hospitals."

Joining the platform and claiming their listing will allow digital health companies to control the narrative around their solutions and highlight their top capabilities and differentiators. Panda's hospital members can search by category and keyword to find solutions that fit their needs within the platform.

To claim their free listing, digital health companies can sign up here . In mid-October, Panda will release additional information to those who have signed up, enabling them to complete and activate their listing on the Panda Health platform.

Learn more about how Panda is helping hospitals and digital health companies connect for optimal results by contacting growth@panda.health . For more information on Panda and how they are supporting safer digital health decision making, visit Panda.health .

About Panda Health

Panda Health transforms how health systems connect with, explore, and adopt leading digital health technologies that improve the lives of patients and providers. Panda's deep market intelligence and personalized guidance de-risks the digital health procurement process. Panda was founded in 2020 through a partnership between CentraCare, Gundersen Health System, and ThedaCare, with the development and investment firm Fitzroy Health.

John Gonda

616.309.4888

jgonda@sage-growth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panda Health