Perry Ellis International, Inc, Enters a New Licensing Agreement with ACI International to Launch Original Penguin Men's and Boys' Footwear Line in the US and Canada

Perry Ellis International, Inc, Enters a New Licensing Agreement with ACI International to Launch Original Penguin Men's and Boys' Footwear Line in the US and Canada

Original Penguin Takes a Stylish Stride into Footwear with ACI International

MIAMI, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perry Ellis International, Inc , (PEI) the renowned global lifestyle brand celebrated for its timeless American heritage, is pleased to announce an expansion of its strategic licensing partnership with ACI International, a leading manufacturer and marketer of footwear in the United States and Canada. This collaboration marks the continuation of PEI's long-standing, 16 year relationship with the current Perry Ellis footwear manufacturer, this time focusing on Men's and Boys' footwear collections under the iconic Original Penguin brand. The debut of these stylish and versatile designs is slated for a Fall 2024 release.

Perry Ellis Logo (PRNewswire)

"Our collaboration signifies a significant step in expanding Original Penguin with an industry leader in footwear"

PEI and ACI International will use classic Penguin designs while infusing fresh concepts that capture an elevated yet enduring American essence. In addition, a standout feature will be the launch of a performance tennis and pickleball line of footwear, catering to sports enthusiasts who demand style and functionality.

The new collection will be available at key department stores, leading footwear chains, sporting goods stores, and prominent e-commerce platforms across the United States and Canada, ensuring accessibility to a broad audience.

"Our collaboration with ACI International signifies a significant step in expanding the Original Penguin brand with a leader in the footwear category," Oscar Feldenkreis, President and CEO of Perry Ellis International Inc. "We look forward to growing this classic American brand while offering our customers an exciting range of options."

ACI International, with a rich legacy spanning over 40 years, is recognized for its commitment to excellence in design, development, sourcing, and customer service. Their extensive portfolio of brands caters to individuals of all ages and styles, utilizing a fully integrated organization to provide trend-right products across distribution channels.

Lance Jackson, a representative of ACI International, commented: "We could not be more excited to be working with the team from Perry Ellis International to maximize the potential of the Original Penguin brand in the footwear category."

For further information, visit www.perryellis.com , www.originalpenguin.com and follow @perryellis @originalpenguin on social media.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men's and women's apparel, accessories and fragrances. The company's collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress pants, casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear, dresses and men's and women's swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin by Munsingwear®, Laundry by Shelli Segal®, Rafaella®, Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry®, Manhattan®, Axist® and Farah®. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® for swimwear, and Callaway®, PGA TOUR® and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel. Additional information on the company is available at www.pery.com .

About ACI International

ACI International is a leading manufacturer and marketer of footwear in the United States and Canada. Since its founding over 40 years ago, ACI has maintained a singular vision: to be the very best in design, development, sourcing and customer service. Managing an extensive portfolio of brands for men, women and children, ACI utilizes a fully integrated organization to provide our customers and end consumers with trend right product in all channels of distribution.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Perry Ellis International