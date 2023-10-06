Head Coach Patrick Arney will receive $10,000 in BSN SPORTS credit for girls soccer program

Shared "Dunkd moments" raised $25,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® during

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McAllen High School of McAllen, TX made the biggest splash in BSN SPORTS ' inaugural #DunkdChallenge! Today, on National Coaches Day, BSN SPORTS announced Girls Soccer Head Coach Patrick Arney is the winner of the #DunkdChallenge grand prize.

BSN NEW LOGO (PRNewsfoto/BSN SPORTS) (PRNewswire)

BSN SPORTS NAMES MCALLEN HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER COACH WINNER OF INAUGURAL #DUNKDCHALLENGE ON NATIONAL COACHES DAY

BSN SPORTS launched the #DunkdChallenge last month, encouraging athletes to celebrate everything their coaches do for them and their communities with an iconic water cooler shower. Teams creatively showered their coaches with appreciation and captured the occasion on video for the world to see. Athletes posted their epic "Dunkd moments" on social media and nominated their coaches online to win $10,000 in BSN SPORTS credit for team uniforms, apparel and/or equipment.

Coach Arney founded the McAllen High School Girls Soccer Program about 27 years ago and has led the Lady Bulldogs to 20 District Championships and several deep runs into the playoffs, including two trips to the Elite 8 and one to the Final Four. According to the nomination, he instills values in his players, works diligently to build chemistry and respect among the team, and he leads by example.

On Aug. 17, 2021, Coach Arney and the Lady Bulldogs suffered a devastating loss when his daughter and their teammate, Moira Arney, collapsed during a club soccer practice and died from an undetected heart problem. At the time, the team was unsure if Coach Arney could return to the pitch, but he persevered and encouraged his team to move forward, knowing that's what his daughter would have wanted. The team has since played "For #16" to commemorate Moira at every game. In the two seasons since her passing, Coach Arney led the Lady Bulldogs to the Sweet 16 ('22) and the Elite 8 ('23). He's often remarked that he could not have survived the unfathomable loss of his daughter without the Lady Bulldogs. Likewise, the team has learned valuable life skills from him, like how to cope with grief and overcome adversity.

With the $10,000 BSN credit, the McAllen High School Girls Soccer Program will purchase equipment such as an extra practice goal and parkas for cold weather, along with outfitting its new locker room.

"Our first #DunkdChallenge was a blast for our team and the sports community," said Terry Babilla, President of BSN SPORTS. "We received numerous impressive #DunkdChallenge videos, and it was a joy to watch athletes share stories about the many ways coaches inspire their teams and add meaning to their lives. Coach Arney has certainly made a lasting impact on his team and is more than deserving of this award."

As part of the challenge, for every #DunkdChallenge hashtag shared on social media, BSN SPORTS donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September. The total contribution amounted to $25,000.

Over 250 athletes and teams participated in the #DunkdChallenge. Prominent professional and collegiate athletes including three-time Pro Bowler and Fox Sports NFL Analyst Greg Olsen, world-class University of Florida track & field sprinter Talitha Diggs, New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo and former professional soccer player Jen Muñoz joined in on the fun and shared their entertaining "Dunkd moments" on social media.

BSN SPORTS is a direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets and a division of Varsity Brands , the market leader in sport, spirit, and achievement.

About BSN SPORTS

Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is a leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 150,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS' more than 3,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.BSNSPORTS.com .

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire success and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands partners with schools to elevate the student experience in sport, spirit, and achievement. The company's unique but interrelated businesses—BSN SPORTS, Varsity Spirit, and Herff Jones Yearbook—promote youth participation and celebrate accomplishments. Varsity Brands provides customizable offerings to a wide range of institutions, including educational, religious, sports, and corporate organizations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps, and product offerings.

Media Contact

Lisa Bartek,

lbartek@varsitybrands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BSN SPORTS