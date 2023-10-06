Medterra Expands Reach with Launch on Amazon and Exciting Prime Day Promotions

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medterra, a leading provider of high-quality Hemp-Derived CBD products, is thrilled to announce its official launch on Amazon, the world's largest online marketplace. This strategic move not only marks a significant milestone for Medterra but also opens up new avenues for customers seeking premium Hemp products.

Customers can now find a curated selection of Medterra's exceptional products on Amazon, including their new Hemp-Free Wellness Booster line and their high-quality Hemp products. This expansion to Amazon is a testament to Medterra's commitment to making wellness accessible to a broader audience.

In celebration of this launch, Medterra is excited to participate in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Promotions on October 10th and 11th. Prime members will have exclusive access to special deals and discounts on a range of Medterra Hemp products during this limited-time event.

Key Features of Medterra on Amazon:

Diverse Product Range: From Hemp gummies to topicals, Medterra offers a comprehensive range of wellness products tailored to various wellness needs. High-Quality Standards: Medterra is known for its dedication to quality, using hemp-derived CBD that is free of contaminants and adheres to rigorous testing standards. Transparent Labeling: Customers can trust Medterra for transparent product labeling, providing clear information about ingredients and dosage.

Prime Day Promotions:

During the Amazon Prime Day event on October 10th-11th, Medterra will be offering exclusive promotions for Prime members, making it the perfect time for customers to experience the benefits of premium Hemp products at unbeatable prices. From limited-time discounts to special bundles, these Prime Day deals are not to be missed.

"We are excited to bring Medterra to the Amazon platform, making it even more convenient for customers to access our high-quality Hemp products," said Liam Van der Merwe, Director of Ecommerce at Medterra. "The Prime Day promotions are our way of expressing gratitude to our customers and introducing our wellness solutions to a broader audience."

Medterra invites customers to visit its official Amazon store to explore the full range of products and take advantage of the exclusive Prime Day promotions.

About Medterra:

Medterra is a trusted and innovative CBD brand committed to providing high-quality wellness products. With a focus on transparency and quality, Medterra has become a leader in the wellness industry, offering a diverse range of botanical products to support overall well-being.

