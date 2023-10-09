DECKORATORS® VOYAGE DECKING RECOGNIZED IN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING'S 2023 HOME RENOVATION AWARDS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckorators®, a leading brand of UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI), announced today that its patented Voyage Mineral-Based Composite Decking has been recognized in the prestigious Good Housekeeping 2023 Home Renovation Awards. A full list of winners can be found at https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/renovation/a44870187/home-renovation-awards-2023/.

Deckorators® has been recognized in the Good Housekeeping 2023 Home Renovation Awards.

"We are honored to have our Voyage Decking line recognized with this award," says Michelle Hendricks, Deckorators Category Marketing Manager. "Voyage was specially designed to provide a timeless, versatile look for outdoor living spaces that will stand the test of time."

Deckorators Voyage Decking features a patented mineral-based composite technology that produces a fiber-like structure like wood. It has unmatched strength yet is nearly 35% lighter than other composites. With unique textured embossing for greater surface traction, Voyage is ideal for decks as well as areas around pools, spas, and hot tubs. Voyage Varied-plank Decking is available in four widths and six hues, allowing contractors and do-it-yourselfers to create custom wood-look floors.

"Homeowners are moving away from playing it safe in their outdoor living designs," Hendricks continues. "Now more than ever, they're seeking opportunities to add personality into those spaces. Our Voyage line was developed with that in mind, offering countless combinations for customization."

Compared to other multi-width decking options composed of PVC, Voyage Varied-plank Decking is stronger, allows less thermal movement and absorbs less moisture allowing Deckorators to back Voyage with industry-leading 50-year structural and 25-year stain-and-fade limited warranties.

Deckorators' growing network of more than 800 contractors across North America brings outdoor living to life nationwide.

About Deckorators

Deckorators, the first name in decking, railing and accessories, invented the low-maintenance aluminum balusters category and has since led the industry with innovative decking and railing products. With dependably on-trend designs, Deckorators lets DIYers and builders extend their creative ideas from a home's interior to its outdoor living spaces. Deckorators is a brand of UFP Retail Solutions, LLC, a UFP Industries company.

To learn more about Deckorators decking and railing accessories, visit www.deckorators.com or call 800-556-8449.

UFP INDUSTRIES, INC. (NASDAQ: UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc., formerly Universal Forest Products, is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries—UFP Packaging, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions—manufacture, distribute, and sell a wide variety of wood and alternative material building and industrial products worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with affiliates throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

Media Contact:

Micah Paldino

PB&J

Cell: 513-668-7676

Micah@makepbj.com

