LONDON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Education Holdings (GEDU), a UK based educational group, announced the acquisition of the École de Management Appliqué (EMA). EMA is a Paris-based school of Applied Management with specialisations in Law, Economics and Arts.

Global Education Holdings acquires Paris-based applied management school EMA (PRNewswire)

With EMA under its umbrella, GEDU is poised to offer a broader spectrum of high-quality educational programs and services to a wider audience. This strategic move exemplifies GEDU's commitment to continuous growth and excellence in education.

Announcing the association, the Deputy Chief Executive of GEDU, Prof Ray Lloyd, reiterated the group's commitment to widening access to higher education and said, "We are delighted to welcome EMA into the GEDU family. Their 20-year history of dedication to their students fits well with our core values, and we look forward to working with them to offer even more students access to high-quality higher education."

EMA has positioned itself as a multidisciplinary school, providing specialised learning and development. A Qualiopi-certified training centre, EMA offers UG, PG and Doctoral level qualifications as well as apprenticeships, all with two language instruction options - English and French.

About GEDU: The Group offers a range of educational opportunities including the full range of higher education qualifications, apprenticeships, and language schools. It has operations in 12 countries, including the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Malta, UAE, India, Saudi Arabia, and Australia. Its portfolio covers a wide range of subject areas and is characterised by a keen focus on both employability and student experience to maximise return on investment for students.

Website: gedu.global

Media Contact: Vanita Kerai; Chief Marketing Officer; GEDU; Email: vkerai@gedu.global; Phone: +44 (0)204 551 3640

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241919/GEDU_EMA_Announcing.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Global Education Holdings