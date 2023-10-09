Robert Half to Present at J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI), will present at the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference in New York City on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Robert Half) (PRNewswire)

An updated copy of Robert Half's investor presentation will be available on the company's website at roberthalf.com/investor-center/events-and-presentations on the evening of Nov. 15.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and Most Innovative Companies lists and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Robert Half has talent solutions and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Robert Half