BrainCheck Joins athenahealth Marketplace, Expanding Access to Comprehensive Cognitive Assessment and Care Management Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainCheck, Inc. today announced it joined the athenahealth® Marketplace, the largest electronic health record (EHR) app store, expanding access to its comprehensive cognitive assessment and care management platform to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers. Patrick Zavala, Director of Client Services at BrainCheck and Aaron Murdock, Customer Success Specialist at BrainCheck will attend athenahealth's annual summit, Thrive, in Austin, TX from October 9-11 to share BrainCheck's technology with the nationwide community of healthcare leaders and technology innovators using athenahealth.

"An Alzheimer's Association survey found 96 percent of primary care physicians (PCPs) think it is important to assess patients aged 60 years and older for mild cognitive impairment, but less than half report doing so," said Kim Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer at BrainCheck. "By partnering with athenahealth, we are expanding critical access to our clinically-proven technology, eliminating obstacles hindering broader cognitive assessments and empowering PCPs to shift from reactive to proactive cognitive care."

The BrainCheck platform provides the most comprehensive solution commercially available across the cognitive care continuum, including screening, assessment, care planning, and monitoring – eliminating the burden of paper-based tests and elevating the insights of digital solutions. Trusted by hundreds of the country's most prestigious providers and specialists as the first line of defense against signs of decline, which may have association with dementias including Alzheimer's, the technology offers rapid, reliable resources to support accurate assessments, stratify individual risk, and deliver actionable insights that can help preserve patient brain health – all while improving operational workflow and increasing practice profitability.

"BrainCheck's technology is making cognitive care more accessible, enabling early diagnosis and intervention," said Reza Hosseini Ghomi, MD, neuropsychiatrist and Chief Medical Officer at BrainCheck. "Now in partnership with athenahealth, it is easier than ever for clinicians to deploy superior cognitive care efficiently and access accurate results directly in their EHR – simplifying screening, alleviating administrative burden, and saving time."

athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth's vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, BrainCheck joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

