DEVELOPER OF THE RITZ-CARLTON RESIDENCES, ESTERO BAY SURPASSES 60 PERCENT SELL-OUT ON HEELS OF BREAKING GROUND

Amid unprecedented sales success achieving $300 million, construction has commenced on this first-of-its-kind luxury property in Southwest Florida

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of commencing construction this summer, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay are officially over 60 percent sold out, with purchases totaling $300 million to date and now under contract. The record sales pace for the city of Bonita Springs, Fla., and surge of activity is the result of unprecedented interest from buyers drawn to the unrivaled offerings and rare opportunity to live among nature on the shore of the thriving Estero Bay aquatic preserve. Led by visionary London Bay Development Group, the property will feature 224 distinguished residences within two elegant 22-story towers on nearly a mile of waterfront within the emerging village of Saltleaf on Estero Bay.

"The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay introduce a new way of experiencing the natural beauty and coastal lifestyle of Southwest Florida within an unrivaled setting where legendary service, refined design and endless opportunities for adventure make every day feel like paradise," said Mark Wilson, CEO and President of London Bay Development Group. "This remarkable sales milestone is evidence that our vision for the property resonates with discerning buyers. With construction on the residences and Saltleaf Marina underway and Saltleaf Golf Preserve poised to open later this year, we are thrilled to see this extraordinary coastal community coming to life."

In July, London Bay, city officials, development partners and friends gathered at the property's lavish sales gallery, at 5000 Coconut Road in Bonita Springs, to celebrate the groundbreaking. Foot traffic through the stunning 5,000-square-foot space has been unrelenting throughout the season to seize the opportunity to call The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay home. The immersive setting features a 3D scale model of the development, along with a full-size residence kitchen, wet bar with wine storage, master bathroom and master closet made from custom millwork, featuring all finishes and appliances.

Priced from $3 million, the airy and bright residences flow through a contemporary palette and classic design. Natural colors, raw textures and soft touches honor the essence of the Gulf Coast. These amplify the senses of this balanced ecosystem, both within the awe-inspiring property and beyond. Incorporating elements of the tropical haven, millwork will bring warmth, while exquisite, rare stones and luxury fabrics blend to exude the pinnacle of an elevated lifestyle. Owners will have the choice of three finish packages selected by Meyer Davis, the award-winning New York design studio behind the property's stunning interiors and impressive shared spaces. Floorplans range from 2,628 to 3,885 square feet and include two, three and four bedrooms, each with a den. Every home boasts unobstructed sunset views of the bay, spacious balconies up to 2,200 square feet, and private elevator entry. Storage will be plentiful, with generous bedroom closets and a personal private storage unit.

Imagined by globally acclaimed design firm Arquitectonica, the cascading façades of the buildings are inspired by the tranquil waterfront setting, integrating harmoniously into the surrounding topography, while lush landscape architecture by EDSA transforms the outdoor spaces into a verdant oasis.

Legendary standards of excellence will be apparent in all facets of ownership, from exceptional service to sophisticated, distinguished amenities. Daily life is made more enjoyable by The Experience Studio, a professional team of daymakers and attendants dedicated to the art of living well. A rich program of amenities spans five acres, with 36,000 square feet of indoor offerings alone. This includes a Wellness Center with fitness, a yoga and Pilates studio, private training rooms, and locker rooms with steam and sauna. Additional gathering spaces include a Sunset Lounge, private dining room, Sports & News Café, Wine & Whiskey Room, card room, and demonstration and catering kitchen. Residents can enjoy three pools, abundant open spaces, and floating-like pavilions at an expansive lagoon water feature. Bocce courts, multiple fire pits and barbeque stations also provide myriad activities that promote group gatherings.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay are set within the new coastal village of Saltleaf on Estero Bay, a master-planned community that connects residents to over 500 acres of nature preserve. Amenities include a new 72-slip Saltleaf Marina and Saltleaf Golf Preserve, with an 18-hole championship course and nine-hole short course opening later this year.

The property is a short drive away from many of the best beaches in the country as well as dining, boutiques and galleries in nearby Bonita Springs, and only 20 minutes from Southwest Florida International Airport. For more information, visit www.TheResidencesEsteroBay.com.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay are not owned, sold or developed by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. or its affiliates ("The Ritz-Carlton"). LB Estero Bay Investments, LLC uses The Ritz-Carlton marks under a license from The Ritz-Carlton, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.

ABOUT LONDON BAY DEVELOPMENT GROUP

London Bay Development Group focuses on diversified development of residential and senior living communities in the luxury market, with an emphasis on cutting-edge design and a customer-centric approach. From identifying premium raw land opportunities to creating new communities and luxury high-rises conceptualized by the experienced land development team, London Bay Development Group is setting a new standard for luxury living in some of Southwest Florida's premier locations. For more information, visit www.LondonBay.com.

