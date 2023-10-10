Impartner Delivers Secure and Seamless Access for Partner Ecosystems with Impartner IdP

Impartner's newest product update brings enhanced security and ease of use benefits to partners via a single login

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner , the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of reseller and partner management technologies, today announced its newest product enhancement, Impartner IdP, for providing services to store and manage its clients' digital identities. The Identity Provider (IdP), IAS - SAML 2.0, marks yet another step in Impartner's best-in-class ecosystem management platform approach through low- or no-code, self-service deployment.

With this new release, Impartner has taken the most common integration requirement and made it available to all of its customers. In order to create a smooth and all-encompassing partner portal, Impartner IdP implements Single Sign-On in a manner that accommodates various integrations without imposing any extra demands on users.

Key features include:

Customers that do not already have an IdP can now configure Impartner as the IdP using SAML 2.0

Customers can configure their Integration Single Sign-On directly in Impartner PRM without professional services

Customers have the option to use their own IdP and plug Impartner into it, or use Impartner's provided IdP to hook into other integrations.

This product update comes on the heels of the recent focus on corporations establishing a solid cybersecurity posture due to the new SEC disclosures. In addition to providing enhanced security that meets regulations, Impartner IdP enables companies to strengthen their tech stack without the investment and management of a new solution.

"In today's digital landscape, security and user convenience are critical to the success of every business. By simplifying the login process, improving security, and reducing administrative overhead, we're ensuring partners can focus on their work without the hassle of managing multiple credentials," said Gary Sabin , VP of Product Management at Impartner. "This latest enhancement reflects our dedication to delivering a seamless – and secure – experience to partner ecosystems."

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of partner management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com .

