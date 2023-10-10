LynLake Centers for WellBeing Joins ARC Health

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Health, a Thurston Group portfolio company, has announced a partnership with LynLake Psychotherapy and Wellness Ltd (DBA LynLake Centers for WellBeing). This integrative mental health and wellness practice is based in the Twin Cities, Minnesota, boasting fourteen locations across the urban neighborhoods of Minneapolis and St. Paul. The partnership was facilitated by Agenda Health.

Established in 2014 by Suzanne Morgan, MFA, MSW, with a strong commitment to social justice and integrative care, LynLake has risen as a prominent name in Minnesota for trauma-informed behavioral healthcare and wellness services. The spectrum of outpatient clinical offerings at LynLake is diverse, spanning from psychotherapy, neuro/psychological testing, and nutritional counseling, to neurofeedback, medication management, acupuncture, wellness coaching, trauma-informed massage, Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy, yoga therapy, craniosacral therapy, and Reiki, among others.

In 2020, Suzanne fortified LynLake's business and clinical expertise by enlisting her long-term colleague, Emily Van Wyk, PsyD, LP, who assumed the roles of President and Clinical Director at LynLake. Amidst the pivotal years of the global pandemic and the local civil turmoil triggered by the tragic death of George Floyd, Suzanne, Emily, and their dedicated, all-female leadership team initiated an extensive professional training program. This effort coincided with a twofold expansion of their physical presence and provider network, a strategic move aimed at providing essential care to their local community during a critical time.

Suzanne and Emily are optimistic about the potential for program growth and staff development stemming from the ARC Health partnership. Committed to LynLake's core values of creativity, inclusivity, and integrity, they aim to guide staff, providers, and clients on a journey toward healing and wholeness.

Vince Morra, CEO of ARC Health, stated, "In uniting with LynLake, we proudly reaffirm our mission to prioritize client wellness and elevate the capabilities of mental health providers."

This transaction was facilitated by Agenda Health, a healthcare-focused M&A advisory firm, headquartered in Austin, Texas.

ARC Health is a premier group of mental healthcare practices who have come together as partners while maintaining their individual identities. Their forward-thinking and supportive partnership of mental healthcare providers is geared toward increasing success via a collaborative network. The ARC Health business model is pioneering the space with a unified, provider-centric approach that reinforces clinical autonomy while also joining together as equity-owning partners.

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including ARC Health, Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, Options Medical Weight Loss, and U.S. Orthopedic Partners. Over its 37-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital.

