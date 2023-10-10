Robert Half Named One of Forbes' World's Best Employers 2023

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI), including its subsidiary, Protiviti, has again been named by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers. This is Forbes' most prestigious global employer accolade and Robert Half remains the top-ranked staffing firm on the list.

The annual list is based on a global independent survey of nearly 170,000 employees in 55 countries. Respondents were asked whether they would recommend their company to others, and to rate their employer based on criteria such as talent development, remote working options, parental leave benefits, diversity, work-life balance and pride in the product or services the company offers.

"This recognition is particularly rewarding because it validates our commitment to providing the best possible experience for our employees across the globe," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "We continue to act on our employees' ideas to better our workplace, expanding programs and practices including recognition and belonging, well-being and mental health, and competitive pay and benefits."

Robert Half delivers a world-class experience to its employees through flexible work options, wellness offerings and employee network groups, as well as resources to help individuals connect, thrive and grow. The company's 2022 Leading With Integrity: Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report outlines some of the most impactful initiatives for employees, the community and the environment.

Robert Half has also been named to TIME's World's Best Companies, Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies, the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and Forbes' Best Employers for Women.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 400 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

