Tri-Cities Intermodal Moves Forward to Develop Intermodal Center

WALLULA, Wash., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-Cities Intermodal (TCI) has signed a lease/purchase agreement to acquire the former Cold Connect warehouse and property, with plans to develop an adjacent intermodal ramp in Wallula, WA. The plan represents a revival of the plans previously announced by Tiger Cool Express before they shut down operations in June. Tri-Cities Intermodal is an entirely new company – and the transaction had no connection to Tiger Cool.

Tri-Cities Intermodal to develop Intermodal Center to support Washington agriculture

Tri-Cities signed the lease/purchase agreement on Sept. 27, 2023, with Union Pacific Railroad.

The envisioned Tri-Cities Intermodal Center will benefit the entire agricultural community in the three-state region by providing cost-effective and sustainable transportation capacity. Initially, service is intended to be offered between: Wallula and the Northwest Seaport Alliance on-dock facilities for dry imports and exports (in ISO equipment.) It will also support Union Pacific's intermodal customers moving between Wallula and Chicago (and beyond.)

"It is fantastic to have line of sight to actual operation within three to four months," said Theodore Prince, Tri-Cities Intermodal Chief Executive Officer and Founder "We were very fortunate to find an investor with the foresight, along with Union Pacific's support to bring this project to fruition."

"We are excited about Tri-Cities Intermodal advancing an initiative that will remove thousands of trucks from the highway. This is a region that continues to grow in logistical importance, and we look forward to supporting its growth with safe, reliable service," said Kari Kirchhoefer, Senior Vice President – Premium, Marketing and Sales for Union Pacific.

The recently arrived investor, PNW Capital, is under the esteemed leadership of James Delaney, an accomplished entrepreneur renowned for his successes in the B2C sectors, particularly within regulated goods such as wine. Mr. Delaney, who assumes the role of Non-Executive Chairman, conveyd his profound enthusiasm for this endeavor. In his formal statement, he remarked, "This proposition stands as a superb concept, bolstered by a highly capable team and situated within an exceptionally favorable business environment. We are very excited to include Tri Cities within our distinguished portfolio."

The management team is composed of experienced intermodal transportation individuals. Justin Roberts will be Vice President - Operations; Tom Smith will be Vice President – Sales and Marketing; Zachary Ybarra will be Vice President – Planning, Control and Information Systems. The rest of the team will include Cameron Kelley, Liam Marsh, Felicia Moore and Keith Woetzel.

