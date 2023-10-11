VTech® Introduces Action-Packed Way to Race and Recycle with Turbo Edge Riders™

Innovative New Line Adds Creativity to Vehicle Track Play

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® announced the availability of Turbo Edge Riders™, an innovative new line of track sets. Turbo Edge Riders combine racing and creativity, letting kids build and race through an awesome stunt-filled course out of the box and then expand it with repurposed shipping boxes and everyday objects to create even more epic courses. The introductory line includes the Raptor Racers Track Set, Stunt Flight Track Set and Rally Track Set.

"Turbo Edge Riders has it all – building, tracks, stunts, vehicles – plus the ability to add even more creativity by upcycling materials at home," said Danielle Norwood, Vice President, Marketing, VTech Electronics North America. "We're excited to introduce this unique line that lets kids use their imaginations to plan, design and engineer their ultimate track."

Each Turbo Edge Riders track set comes with starter track pieces for kids to build their course and perform fun vehicle stunts, whether it's with the motorized SUVs from the dino-themed Raptor Racers Track Set, the whirling helicopter that swoops in on the Stunt Flight Track Set or the rally car that crashes through the Rally Track Set. When kids want to expand their course, they can recycle and repurpose cardboard boxes and items around the house, use the included ruler to measure, then cut and design their raceway. An included building guide offers expansion ideas, with more available at www.vtechkids.com, or combine with other Turbo Edge Rider sets to create the ultimate extreme playset.

The new Turbo Edge Riders track sets are recommended for ages six years and up. They are available now, exclusively at Amazon, and include:

Turbo Edge Riders™ Raptor Racers Track Set: Get your creativity roaring with the Turbo Edge Riders™ Raptor Racers Track Set, an action-packed way to race and recycle! Create an off-road jungle course with more than 18 feet of starter track and four ferocious stunts. Go off-roading by placing the two motorized SUVs on the cardboard track. These innovative vehicles thrive on danger as they ride along the top edge. Avoid the sneak attack, escape the raptor's jaws, avoid crashing at the crisscross track and balance on the log tilt. Live life on the turbo edge! Repurpose shipping boxes and everyday objects to create even more prehistoric courses. Use the included ruler to measure, then cut and design the raceway using the building guide or invent your own. Combine with other Turbo Edge Riders™ sets (each sold separately) to create an extreme playset. Find more building ideas at the VTech Kids website. (MSRP: $40.99)

Turbo Edge Riders™ Stunt Flight Track Set: Makers, watch your creative engine soar with the Turbo Edge Riders™ Stunt Flight Track Set, an action-packed way to race and recycle! Create a skyway with more than 16 feet of starter track and three high-flying stunts. Swoop in on excitement by placing the motorized whirling helicopter on the cardboard track. This innovative vehicle thrives on adrenaline as it flies along the top edge. Put on an amazing airshow and zoom across the high-wire, kick up some clouds and pull a hairpin turn with the U-turn transporter. Live life on the turbo edge! Repurpose shipping boxes and everyday objects to create even more epic courses. Use the included ruler to measure, then cut and design the raceway using the building guide or invent your own. Combine with other Turbo Edge Rider™ sets (each sold separately) to create an extreme playset. Find more building ideas at the VTech Kids website. (MSRP: $29.99)

Turbo Edge Riders™ Rally Track Set: Rev those creative engines with Turbo Edge Riders™ Rally Track Set, an action-paced way to race and recycle! This thrilling set has over nine feet of starter track pieces and two daring stunts. Show off daredevil skills by placing the motorized rally car on the cardboard track. This innovative vehicle thrives on thrills as it rides along the top edge. Add some high-stakes action by splitting through a sign and crushing a car. Live life on the turbo edge! Repurpose shipping boxes and everyday objects to create even more epic builds. Use the included ruler to measure, then cut and design the raceway using the building guide or invent your own. Push the limits of your imagination! Combine with other Turbo Edge Riders™ sets (each sold separately) to create an extreme playset. Find more building ideas at the VTech Kids website. (MSRP: $19.99)

For more information, visit www.vtechkids.com.

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 45-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

