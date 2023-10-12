Alibaba.com and America's Beauty Show Bring Together Online and Offline Beauty Industry Players with Innovative Partnership

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba.com, a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce and part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, and America's Beauty Show, hosted by the Cosmetologists Chicago, a stalwart representative of the beauty industry since 1912, today announced a partnership aimed at creating an omnichannel platform that will provide new pathways for growth in the beauty industry landscape in the US and beyond.

This collaboration is set to unveil a series of initiatives that will leverage Alibaba.com's wide array of digital tools and features, offering fresh business opportunities and insights into the latest trends in the beauty sector.

The goals of this new partnership include:

Digital Transformation: Launch the first online pavilion featuring America's Beauty Show companies on Alibaba.com, digitalizing their offerings and expanding their reach.

Online Trade Show: Organize an online trade show in partnership with America's Beauty Show in April 2024 , offering live streaming, conferences, and more to foster global connections.

Dedicated Support and Education: Provide comprehensive support and education to companies participating in the project, including a series of educational sessions on using the Alibaba.com platform effectively.

Global Sourcing: Offer opportunities for buyers at America's Beauty Show to extend their global reach and sourcing capabilities, including reaching ProBuyer status and using Alibaba.com's AliMatch program and Country Pavilion tool.

Enlarged Participation: Alibaba.com commits to facilitating the participation of buyers and suppliers from its platform in the show, significantly enlarging the show's reach and impact.

Stephen Kuo, North America President at Alibaba.com, underscored the impact of this collaboration, stating, "In this era of increased interconnectivity, business success lies in supporting partnerships and creating an ecosystem that nurtures growth. Alibaba.com is steadfast in its commitment to assisting US companies in sourcing and selling globally, thereby optimizing their operations. This alliance with America's Beauty Show is an important step towards creating a platform that facilitates more seamless global sourcing and export for American beauty companies."

Frank P. Fulco, Chief Executive Officer of the Cosmetologists Chicago and America's Beauty Show, conveyed his optimism about the new value proposition this partnership brings, "We are on the brink of a transformative era where our community of licensed beauty professionals and brand exhibitors can leverage a multichannel approach to expand their relationships. Collaborating with Alibaba.com, a leader in B2B e-commerce, opens doors to global opportunities. As a non-profit, our mission is to serve our beauty community. We are working hard to ensure that America's Beauty Show adds value by being the gateway to discovering, accessing, and forming global relationships in the beauty industry."

For more information about the partnership or to schedule a press interview, please contact alibaba@finnpartners.com.

About Alibaba.com

Launched in 1999, Alibaba.com is a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce that serves buyers and suppliers from over 200 countries and regions around the world. It is engaged in services covering all aspects of commerce, including providing businesses with tools that help them reach a global audience for their products and helping buyers discover products, find suppliers and place orders online fast and efficiently. Alibaba.com is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

About Cosmetologists Chicago (CC) the producer of America's Beauty Show

Since 1912, Cosmetologists Chicago (CC) is the non-for-profit association owned by licensed beauty professionals for licensed beauty professionals. For over 100 years, Cosmetologists Chicago has proudly produced America's Beauty Show. April 20-22, 2024 that every year see more than 20,000 licensed beauty professionals, robust workshops, exceptional speakers, enriching training sessions, and countless opportunities.

View original content:

SOURCE Alibaba.com