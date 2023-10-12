BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces Multiple New Hires to Bolster London Global Markets Team

London-based Emerging Markets Investment Bank Continues Expansion with Key Senior Global Markets Hires

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank (BancTrust), the London-based Emerging Markets boutique investment bank, is pleased to announce three new hires to its London Global Markets team.

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank (PRNewsfoto/BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank) (PRNewswire)

George Niedringhaus - Global Head of Syndicate, Grigoriy Kozin - Head of Business Development Prime Services, and John Bloomer - Executive Director, recently joined the trading floor to focus on Global Emerging Markets.

Prior to joining BancTrust, George was Global Head of Syndicate at VTB Capital (London) & previously held positions as Global Head of EM Syndicate at ABN AMRO Bank N.V. George has over 25 years of fixed income syndicate and capital markets experience as both producer and manager with specific experience in global emerging markets bonds, loans, currencies, and derivatives. Grigoriy was Head of Prime Services and Electronic Execution business at Sova Capital in London and, more recently, oversaw prime brokerage and securities financing business development at BCS Prime Brokerage. He has extensive experience in prime brokerage, custody and electronic execution business in multiple asset classes including equities, listed derivatives, and FX.

Both will report to the Head of Global Markets and Executive Board Member, Dean Tyler.

John will be joining BancTrust as Executive Director FI & Treasury under Nick Taylor, Global Head of FI Trading. John has over 20 years of experience working in financial markets, concentrating his efforts in trading & sales. His most recent position held was at British Arab Commercial Bank, trading FI credit portfolio's EM & IG, money markets, FX, and derivatives.

CEO Carlos Fuenmayor commented, "I am excited to see such professionals of this calibre to join the team as we enhance our coverage and execution capabilities across the EM spectrum. During these challenging times institutional investors will continue to demand true local market expertise. The team's impressive experience in dealing in emerging markets will be key in delivering exceptional value to clients".

"I am delighted to be joined by such an experienced group of professionals. We look forward to continuing to grow our EM platform by maintaining a hands-on presence throughout deal execution, delivering challenging deals despite volatile economic and industry conditions, and building & running a prime brokerage platform combining custody, prime financing, and electronic execution businesses" asserted Dean Tyler.

About BancTrust & Co.

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is a leading London-based global emerging markets investment bank that offers corporate and investment banking, securities dealing and financing, investment research products and services to a diversified client base mainly comprised of emerging and frontier markets-based corporations, financial institutions, governments, and dedicated global EM asset managers.

For more information, please visit https://banctrust.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) at [twitter.com/BancTrustCo]

