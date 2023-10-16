Bank of America Names Neighborhood Builders Social Equality Awardees Who are Advancing Opportunities in Communities Across the Country

Company has also made $24 Million Investment in 2023 Neighborhood Builders® and Neighborhood Champions to Support Local Organizations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America today announced the latest honorees of its Neighborhood Builders Social Equality Award (NBSE), which recognizes individual leaders from across the country who serve as catalysts in advancing social equality and economic opportunity. The six individuals were selected for their extraordinary contributions to breaking barriers and creating opportunities.

Each awardee has the opportunity to direct a $200,000 grant to a nonprofit of their choice, and the selected organizations can participate in the company's year-long Neighborhood Builders Leadership Program, which provides strategic growth and development training to set long-term success.

NBSE is an extension of Bank of America's signature philanthropic program, Neighborhood Builders®, one of the largest and longest-standing philanthropic investments into nonprofit leadership development in the nation. This year, the bank also made a $24 million investment in support of nonprofit leadership and sustainability through Neighborhood Builders and Neighborhood Champions. Since 2004, Bank of America has invested more than $300 million in nearly 100 communities across the U.S., partnered with more than 1,600 nonprofits, and helped more than 3,000 nonprofit leaders strengthen their leadership skills through the Neighborhood Builders and Champions program.

"We want to recognize, celebrate and empower the leaders and nonprofits driving progress for the diverse communities where we all live and serve," said Ebony Thomas, president, Bank of America Charitable Foundation. "We are inspired by the work these individuals and organizations do to break barriers and create opportunities on behalf of others in sustainable and innovative ways."

Last year, the bank provided nearly $360 million in philanthropic investments to help drive economic mobility in the communities we serve, including nearly $100 million in support of workforce development and jobs, $80 million for community development and affordable housing, and more than $90 million for basic needs, including nearly $4 million for natural disaster and humanitarian needs.

The awardees for the Neighborhood Builders Social Equality Award include:

Frank Chi: Filmmaker (New York City, NY and Los Angeles, CA)

Storyteller and Activist

Selected Organization: The Center for Asian American Media

Frank Chi is a filmmaker, artist and storyteller at the intersection of art, culture and politics. His work helps lead narratives around justice and inclusion in American life, including producing RBG about Ruth Bader Ginsburg and most recently 38 at the Garden about Jeremy Lin. Aligning with his work on projects that amplify leaders who have defied the odds and stereotypes to break barriers, Chi has directed NBSE funding to The Center for Asian American Media, a nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting stories that convey the richness and diversity of Asian American experiences to the broadest audience possible.

Rudolf "Rudy" Gonzales (Denver, CO)

President and CEO of Servicios de La Raza

Selected Organization: Servicios de La Raza

With over thirty years of executive health and social services leadership experience, Rudolf "Rudy" Gonzales is the President and CEO of Servicios de La Raza, Colorado's largest provider of health and human services to the Latino community in Colorado. Concluding its 50th anniversary celebration this year, more than 75,000 low-income Latinos and other community members are served each year by Servicios de La Raza. Gonzales is also an active advocate, leading the charge to create STAR, a program that reduced the criminalization of low-income community members by providing social and mental health workers to respond to their needs.

Opal Lee (Ft. Worth, TX)

Retired educator, social activist, and founder of Unity Unlimited

Selected Organization: National Juneteenth Museum

Known as the "grandmother of Juneteenth," Opal Lee is a life-long racial justice advocate and educator. Upon successfully securing Juneteenth as a federal holiday, Lee is now spearheading the National Juneteenth Museum project. In addition to Lee directing NBSE award funding to the museum, Bank of America recently awarded a $1M grant to help bring the museum to life. The first-of-its-kind museum will educate visitors on the past, create growth in the present and inspire future generations. Lee has been a lifelong advocate for racial equality, helping start organizations like the Tarrant County Black Historical and Genealogical Society, Unity Unlimited and Transform 1012 N. Main Street.

Brandon "Stix" Salaam-Bailey (Los Angeles, CA)

American rapper, entrepreneur, & founder of the Thinkwatts Foundation

Selected Organization: Thinkwatts Foundation

Brandon "Stix" Salaam-Bailey is an American rapper, record producer and the founder of the Thinkwatts Foundation. Thinkwatts seeks to bridge the gap for underserved youth and empower them to bring their unique offerings to the real world. Thinkwatts is responsible for a wide array of programming such as free financial literacy courses, a Weekly Meal program that feeds hundreds of Watts residents, and entrepreneurship training. The foundation is also expanding, developing a hub where residents can receive access to resources and tools such financial literacy, entrepreneurship assistance, sewing and printing machines to manufacture clothing, a music studio, office space and desks, a coding classroom and an outdoor sport court.

Luz Urrutia (Silicon Valley, CA)

CEO of Accion Opportunity Fund

Selected Organization: Latin American Association

Luz Urrutia is CEO of Accion Opportunity Fund (AOF), the nation's leading nonprofit providing small businesses with access to capital, networks, and coaching. Luz has increased AOF focus on racial equality, such that in 2022 95% of their loans went to people of color, low income, or female entrepreneurs. AOF has been a long-time partner of the Bank, and one of the first organizations to work with the local small business bankers on referrals to CDFIs. By directing NBSE funding to the Latin American Association, Lux helping Latinos adapt, integrate and thrive through civic engagement and advocacy, economic empowerment, youth services, family stabilization and immigration services.

Cheryl Crazy Bull Wacinyanpi Win (Denver, CO)

President and CEO of American Indian College Fund

Selected Organization: American Indian College Fund

Cheryl Crazy Bull Wacinyanpi Win is the President and CEO of the American Indian College Fund, the nation's largest charity supporting Native student access to higher education. Crazy Bull is an expert in education, dedicating her life-long career to expanding Indigenous higher education equity and place-based education. Cheryl is also a member of nonprofit organization boards, including IllumiNative, an organization whose mission is creating an accurate narrative about Indigenous people; the Native Ways Federation, a national association of Native non-profits; the State Higher Education Executive Officers Organization (SHEEO) Equity Advisory Committee; and the Brookings Institution.

Bank of America

