Hormel Foods Donates 100,000 Meals for World Food Day

Award-winning corporate citizen furthers its global-impact efforts, pledging to give away 70 million meals by 2030 as part of its 20 By 30 Challenge

AUSTIN, Minn., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20,000 inspired people at Hormel Foods have an important job every day — to bring the trusted brands of the Fortune 500 global branded food company to its fans across the world. In the month of September, they added one more critical task to their job description, and it was for a very worthy cause. For every mile team members walked, ran, biked or swam, the company pledged to donate meals to the World Food Program USA Erase Hunger campaign, which works with the United Nations to provide school meals to children around the world.

Today, in honor of World Food Day, Hormel Foods is proud to announce the sum of its team members' efforts, which collectively unlocked a donation of 100,000 meals to the cause.

"It's great to see team members from throughout the company engaging with this campaign to help expand our food security efforts around the world," said Swen Neufeldt, group vice president of Hormel Foods International Corporation. "As a global branded food company, we understand that food insecurity is something that impacts people all over the world, and this campaign addresses that issue head on. We're excited to deliver this donation to help feed kids in need."

School meals are one of the most important social safety nets available to children, and the United Nations World Food Program is the world's largest provider of school meals, delivering them to more than 18 million kids in 59 countries. The holistic school-meals program strengthens educational opportunities, provides critical nutritional support, promotes gender equality and supports small-scale farmers.

"We welcome Hormel Foods to our partner portfolio and thank them for their dedication to feeding school children around the world," said Dorota Amin, senior director of corporate partnerships at World Food Program USA. "This support helps ensure that children have the nutrition they need to learn, grow and fulfill their potential."

The donation of 100,000 meals aligns with the Hormel Foods pledge to provide 70 million meals (or their equivalent) to those in need during the next seven years. The goal is part of the company's 20 By 30 Challenge, a set of qualitative and quantitative objectives to achieve by the end of 2030. For more information about the 20 By 30 Challenge, and all of the company's social-impact efforts, visit the Hormel Foods 2022 Global Impact Report here.

World Food Program USA, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Washington, D.C., is a catalyst for fundraising, advocacy and engagement across the United States in support of the United Nations World Food Programme's mission to end global hunger. To learn more about the mission of World Food Program USA, please visit wfpusa.org/mission-history.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

