SCIENTIFIC BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR, DR. CHRISTINA RAHM, CREATES INNOVATIVE LINE OF NEUTRACEUTICALS FOR ANIMALS

"DRC Ventures, Dr. Christina Rahm, and Bill & Coo partner to create nutraceuticals and

environmentally friendly clothing line for our furry friends."

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientist, entrepreneur, and author, Dr. Christina Rahm has partnered with Bill & Coo to create a nutraceutical product line formulated specifically for animals.

ABOUT DRC VENTURES: DRC Ventures’ mission is to create sustainable solutions which challenge the status quo creatively, scientifically, and artistically; to create products to support the health of individuals, animals, and the earth, with environmental attention also paid to land, air, and water conservation, A global catalyst for conservation efforts, DRC Ventures also includes a luxury skincare line titled Ella Pure; a coffee brand called Rahm Roast, Merci Dupri Clothiers, and Rahm Pharma. ww (PRNewswire)

"DRC Ventures, Dr. Christina Rahm , and Bill & Coo partner to create nutraceuticals and environmentally friendly clothing

"We want our furry friends just as healthy as we are. After all, they are family too," said Dr. Christina Rahm. "Nutraceuticals are a powerful tool for improving the health of animals. They are used to enhance immunity, reduce inflammation, and improve overall wellness. Nutraceuticals can also help prevent disease while providing essential nutrients and digestive support," added Rahm.

The product line includes 'AniGreens,' a prebiotic supplement high in fiber to promote friendly bacteria, for better digestive health while boosting the immune system. 'Defend Your Pet,' hosts trace minerals, along with our proprietary blend of healthy nutrients, to help defend your pet from oxidative stress and inflammation while maintaining DNA integrity for cell function. 'Longer Lives' is a supplement full of vitamins, antioxidants, magnesium, iron, and soluble fibers. Enriched with bovine collagen, this product is considered highly beneficial to the heart, liver, joints, and bones.

Additionally, 'Pure Clean Pets,' a concentrated mineral complex is available, along with 'Coato', a revolutionary spray designed to protect your pet from environmental pollutants. 'Coato is formulated to create a protective barrier guarding against 5G Technology, EMF Radiation, heavy metals, viruses, bacteria, parasites, and fungi.

Along with the nutraceutical line, Dr. Rahm, along with Bill & Coo will offer a clothing line encompassing nano-biotech technology offering an unbeatable barrier against hazardous toxins such as EMF radiation; heavy metals, viruses, bacteria, parasites, and fungus, while supporting non-exposure of radio frequency electromagnetic particles from 5G. Bill & Coo products will be distributed by The ROOT Brands, a worldwide, health, lifestyle, and nutraceutical company. For more information, or to purchase, go to www.therootbrands.com/purelivingroot.

To learn more about DRC Ventures, Bill & Coo, and The ROOT Brands:

Bill & Coo Website: https://www.billandcoobydrc.com/

The Root Brands Website: https://www.therootbrands.com/purelivingroot

The Root Brands Instagram: @therootbrands_

ABOUT DR. CHRISTINA RAHM: Dr. Rahm is a sought-after scientific leader, patent innovator, spokesperson, and formulator for health and nutrient wellness. She travels the world presenting, lecturing, and educating both the private and public sectors about the bold new world of nutraceuticals, wellness strategies, and environmental solutions. Author of 'Cure The Causes,' Rahm's mission is to help get to the root cause of health problems. Having traveled to over eighty-five countries, in consulting roles, her proudest achievements are her expansive philanthropic initiatives and being the mother to four children. www.drchristinarahm.com

ABOUT DRC VENTURES: DRC Ventures' mission is to create sustainable solutions which challenge the status quo creatively, scientifically, and artistically; to create products to support the health of individuals, animals, and the earth, with environmental attention also paid to land, air, and water conservation, A global catalyst for conservation efforts, DRC Ventures also includes a luxury skincare line titled Ella Pure; a coffee brand called Rahm Roast, Merci Dupri Clothiers, and Rahm Pharma. www.drc-ventures.com.

DR. CHRISTINA RAHM SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES:

Instagram: https://instagram.com/drchristinarahm?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrChristinaRahm

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-christina-rahm-cook

Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/drchristinarahm/status/1574746257586896901

ABOUT BILL & COO: Bill & Coo is a revolutionary luxury pet and human fashion brand that provides the perfect matching sets for both you and your furry friend. We understand your pet is a part of your family, so why not let them join in on the fashion fun? Our one-of-a-kind collections feature trendy, comfortable, and chic items which are sure to bring out the inner style of both you and your favorite pet.

ABOUT BILL & COO: Bill & Coo is a revolutionary luxury pet and human fashion brand that provides the perfect matching sets for both you and your furry friends. We understand your pet is a part of your family, so why not let them join in on the fashion fun. Our one-of-a-kind collections feature trendy, comfortable, and chic items which are sure to bring out the inner style of both you and your favorite pet. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DRC Ventures