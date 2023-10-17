SLIP ANNOUNCES ITS LAUNCH INTO ULTA BEAUTY

NEW YORK , Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Slip – the pioneer in silk pillowcases and sleep masks, announces its expansion with the nation's largest beauty retailer, Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty now features Slipsilk™ high-end collection of anti-aging, anti-sleep crease, anti-bed head silk pillowcases, luxurious eye masks, scrunchies within 500 stores across the United States and on ulta.com, providing guests more access to high performance alternatives of traditional pillowcases, sleep masks, and scrunchies.

Proven to show visible improvement in the appearance of fine lines, skin hydration, and skin texture, Slip pillowcases offer new, high quality solutions to consumers looking to smooth, improve radiance, luminosity and brightness of skin. Slip pillowcases are clinically shown to visibly improve the appearance of fine lines, skin hydration, skin texture and smoothes skin radiance, luminosity and brightness. Developed and refined over ten years to provide the ultimate combination of shine, thickness, softness and durability, Slipsilk™ results and benefits have been proven in just four nights, with pillowcases absorbing significantly less face cream and creating 43% less friction on average, according to lab testing.

Recommended by dermatologists, plastic surgeons, hair stylists and beauty experts, Slip has some of the most influential names in the beauty industry as ambassadors including Jen Atkin, Mary Phillips, Stephanie Shepherd, Dr. Dennis Gross, and more.

"We are thrilled to expand within the beauty powerhouse that is Ulta Beauty and introduce new consumers to our award-winning products. Having suffered from skin issues throughout my adult life, my dermatologist suggested sleeping on a silk pillowcase. After several unsuccessful searches to find high quality silk that provided impactful results, my partner, Justin Dubois, and I sourced the best silk we could find and wrapped it around my pillow. The results were dramatic and immediate. This led to the birth of Slip and Slipsilk™, which is made from the highest grade mulberry silk. We are so excited to share our knowledge and products to a wider distribution of consumers who have yet to experience the benefits of Slipsilk." - Fiona Stewart, Founder and CEO.

Slip's King Size Pillowcase in White, Scrunchies in additional colorways, and Slip's Contour Sleep Mask are the newest additions to Ulta Beauty's assortment , which will be featured alongside Slip's existing offerings within the hair accessories assortment in select stores and on ulta.com.

About Slip Slip products are specially-commissioned and made to exacting standards, developed and refined over ten years to provide the ultimate combination of shine, thickness, softness and durability. Technically, aesthetically and functionally, there is literally nothing like Slipsilk™. Slip uses the very finest silk and the founders have worked closely with suppliers to ensure that all products are made from the highest grade mulberry silk with a thickness of 22 momme. Slip has retained an independent, third-party scientific lab to test the properties of SlipSilk versus several common cotton pillowcases. Results and benefits have been proven in just four nights. Slip pillowcases are clinically shown to visibly improve the appearance of fine lines, skin hydration, skin texture and smoothes, skin radiance, luminosity and brightness. Based on a study (clinical grading and consumer perception) of over 100 women, aged 35-65, who were regular users of cotton or synthetic (non-silk) satin pillowcases, over 95% of users agreed sleep creases, sleep lines and sleep wrinkles were fewer and less noticeable. Recommended by dermatologists, plastic surgeons, hair stylists and beauty experts alike, these anti-aging, anti-sleep crease and anti-bed head pillowcases provide the ultimate in luxury. www.Slip.com

