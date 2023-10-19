NorthstarMLS Launches New SSO Dashboard

Developed by California Regional MLS and offered through REcore, this new dashboard, just one component of REcenterhub, will revolutionize the MLS experience for NorthstarMLS's subscribers.

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of a Single Sign On (SSO) technology agreement in May 2023 between California Regional MLS (CRMLS) and NorthstarMLS, today NorthstarMLS launched the SSO dashboard created by CRMLS for its 22,000 subscribers.

A component of the REcenterhub platform, the new dashboard offers a modernized MLS experience, with intuitive navigation and easy-to-use features. Developed by MLS professionals with new technology, the dashboard offers customization options tailored for MLS and Association users alike. CRMLS successfully converted its 110,000+ users to the REcenterhub platform in July 2023. REcenterhub offers modules such as marketing and communications, training, and coming soon, compliance. In addition, the dashboard will feature an integration with the communication channel RE-Target by SavvyCard.

The SSO dashboard is available through REcore Solutions, LLC. REcore is positioned as an MLS SaaS (Software as a Service) technology entity initiated by engineering and development professionals at CRMLS to offer this innovative solution to other MLSs and Associations. Additional technology and services will be available via REcore in the near future.

"REcenterhub and the SSO dashboard is one of our most recent — and elaborate — innovations to date," said Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS. "We've seen CRMLS users quickly adopt and adapt to the new dashboard and, by offering this inventive technology platform through REcore, we can extend our advancements to other MLSs looking for a new way to interact with the MLS."

"We see the SSO dashboard as an opportunity to provide NorthstarMLS subscribers with faster, easier, and more secure access to their real estate marketplace," said NorthstarMLS CEO Tim Dain. "And the customization capabilities means they can set it up to optimize their individual preferences."

NorthstarMLS plans to bring the full version of REcenterhub to its users at a later date.

About REcore, LLC.

REcore (REcore Solutions LLC), positioned as an MLS SaaS (Software as a Service) and a data licensing organization, is a new company initiated by California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS). REcore was created to enhance the cooperative engagement of modern technology architecture and modernized and expanded data licensing – all for the benefit of other MLSs and associations. For more info, visit REcore.net.

About NorthstarMLS

The Regional MLS of Minnesota, Inc., doing business as NorthstarMLS, provides participating real estate brokers and agents with fast and reliable access to the information and resources that make the real estate market function efficiently and effectively for both buyers and sellers. It serves three shareholders and eight client REALTOR Associations, supporting more than 22,600 REALTORS across Minnesota and into Western Wisconsin, with 96.3% of all Minnesota REALTORS sharing listing information and connecting buyers and sellers through the platform. Learn more at NorthstarMLS.com.

