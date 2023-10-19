TD Bank and Rare Carat Launch Multi-Year Financing Partnership

TD will provide exclusive credit card financing to the growing online diamond and engagement ring retailer

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank's Retail Card Services business today announced a multi-year financing agreement with Rare Carat, a retailer specializing in diamonds and engagement rings exclusively through their online marketplace.

America's Most Convenient Bank. (PRNewsFoto/TD Bank) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to partner with Rare Carat to extend our customized approach to financing, ensuring that Rare Carat's customers are not only offered the best deals on diamonds but are also offered a variety of financing solutions that meet their needs," said Danielle Vincent, Head of Retail Card Services at TD Bank. "Our brands' shared synergies related to customer service and value, make the partnership one with unlimited growth potential."

Rare Carat's online marketplace allows customers the ability to search an extensive natural and lab diamond inventory with a click while vetted jewelers and wholesalers compete for their business. Using artificial intelligence and the availability of unbiased human gemologists, customers are guided to the best diamond deal available, matching their desired budget and style preference. In addition to shopping for diamonds, Rare Carat customers can expect the retailer to inspect the diamond for quality and authenticity before shipment as well as up to 30-day returns, 90-day resizing, and a lifetime manufacturer's warranty.

"A customized approach to financing will ensure our customers are provided the best value possible across all aspects of their diamond shopping journey," said Rare Carat founder Ajay Anand. "TD Bank's ability to create a customized offering tailored specifically for our customers will ensure that our company values are carried over into finance offerings, making Rare Carat the safest, smartest way to buy an engagement ring."

TD Bank's Retail Card Services business (www.tdpartnershipprograms.com) launches and administers credit card programs for merchants across all sales channels.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the largest banks in the U.S., providing over 10.0 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Auto Finance, a division of TD Bank, N.A., offers vehicle financing and dealer commercial services. TD Bank and its subsidiaries also offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us . Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US and www.twitter.com/TDNews_US .

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TD BANK