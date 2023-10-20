EDIFIER LAUNCHES THE NEOBUDS PRO 2 EARBUDS - OFFERING FIRST-TIME WIDE-BAND MULTI-CHANNEL ANC PATENTED TECHNOLOGY

Edifier Wide-Band Multi-Channel ANC - Edifier's new patented technology - allows the extension of the noise cancellation depth to -50dB, and the noise cancellation bandwidth to 5kHz.

NeoBuds Pro 2 supports music streaming over Bluetooth with up to 192kHz/24bit for the first time, using the latest LHDC 5.0 HD codec.

Spatial Audio with Visualized Head-Tracking.

RICHMOND, BC, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edifier, the award-winning manufacturer of premium sound systems, bookshelf speakers and personal audio devices, announces its newest audio product, the NeoBuds Pro 2 earbuds.

In the new NeoBuds Pro 2, Edifier is introducing its latest patented technology, the Edifier Wide-Band Multi-Channel ANC. This Active Noise Cancellation delivers a wider and deeper noise cancellation to -50dB depth and 5kHz bandwidth, adding an independent feed-forward channel that applies the noise reduction ability of the Knowles RAN Balanced Armature Driver to Hybrid ANC channels.

The Edifier Wide-Band Multi-Channel ANC can be personalized to suit your needs and the environment, allowing you to be in total control of the background noise you select to hear. Choose high ANC for a busy commute and medium or low ANC for the office; ambient sound to hear traffic noise or wind reduction for a clearer listening experience. Calls are also improved with the 4+4 built-in microphones and with an AI voice pick-up algorithm, environmental and wind noise is filtered out – thus enhancing the overall sound clarity.

Edifier NeoBuds Pro 2 fetures the patented technology - Wide-Band Multi-Channel ANC supports noise cancellation with a depth of -50dB and 5kHz bandwidth. (PRNewswire)

Edifier NeoBuds Pro 2 streams music over Bluetooth at ultra-high frequencies, up to 192kHz/24bit, using the latest LHDC 5.0 HD codec. (PRNewswire)

"Edifier's mission is to always provide consumers with access to high-end audio technology at an affordable price. In the upcoming NeoBuds Pro 2, Edifier is introducing its proprietary technology, EDIFIER Wide-Band Multi-Channel ANC, as part of the product's features" said Stanley Wen, Edifier's CTO. "The company's commitment to innovation and affordability makes Edifier's products a popular choice among audio enthusiasts looking to upgrade their listening experience" continued Wen.

Immersive Spatial Audio with Visualized Head-Tracking technology is another key feature of this stunning design. With a built-in gyrometer and accelerometer to track your head's movements and change the sound stage accordingly, the result is a more realistic, 3D, auditory feast, surrounding the listener with lifelike audio from every direction. The Edifier Connect App produces a visualization of this technology and wearing detection allows the pausing and resuming of music automatically.

With the NeoBuds Pro 2, Edifier have made supporting up to 192kHz/24bit music streaming over Bluetooth possible for the first time using the latest LHDC 5.0 HD codec. Distinct from other noise cancellation earphones on the market, the Edifier NeoBuds Pro 2 are Hi-Res Certified, boasting a Knowles balanced armature driver, composite diaphragm dynamic drivers and LDAC, LHDC, SBC and AAC audio coding. Superior Digital Signal Processing with Active Cross-Over filters the audio signal into high and mid-low frequencies, delivering precise sound details and rich presentation.

The low latency audio gaming mode gives a more immersive gaming experience whilst the IP54 dust and splash resistance delivers a durable pair of earbuds for use during exercise. Seven different sized ear tips ensure a snug fit for all ears, and downloading the Edifier Connect App will enable the user to explore more personalized listening options.

The Fast-Charging, long playback capability provides 22 hours of battery life from the charging case alone, and a 15-minute charge will allow two hours of playback time. The sleek design echoes a supercar, with a textured metal plate and changeable LED strip light.

With the very latest, high-quality technology, the seamless and timeless design of the earphones and charging case, unparalleled comfort, chic style, the NeoBuds Pro 2 are ideal for consistent use by audiophiles with a taste for luxury and value.

Price & Availability:

The Edifier NeoBuds Pro 2 is available in black and ivory for $129.99 on Amazon.com.

About Edifier:

Edifier specializes in premium sound systems that showcase technological innovation and design elegance, delivering outstanding audio experiences through a wide range of headphones, speakers, and music systems, for personal entertainment and professional excellence. Established in May 1996 in Beijing, Edifier is the brainchild of a small group of enterprising music lovers. Over the past 25 years, Edifier has been guided by the principle "passion for sound," which helped the brand emerge as a world-class designer and manufacturer of award-winning sound systems. Today, Edifier serves audio lovers worldwide through its distributors in over 70 countries, with operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific regions. More information about Edifier is available online at www.edifier.com/global .

