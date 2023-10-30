Achieve launches Achieve Resolution, a personalized program to help Americans reduce debt and get on a better financial path

Achieve Resolution's team of experts negotiates with creditors to help members settle unsecured debts for less than they owe

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Against a backdrop of Americans shouldering the burden of a record $1 trillion in credit card debt, Achieve , the leader in digital personal finance, announces the launch of Achieve Resolution , a personalized program that helps people reduce their debt and get on a path to a better financial future.

Achieve Resolution offers members a free professional debt evaluation and the assistance of a team of experts who negotiate with creditors on their behalf, often settling their unsecured debt for less than they owe. Through the program, which takes an average of 24-48 months to complete, members can pay off debts faster and have more cash on hand after making one low monthly program deposit that is typically less than the minimum monthly payments on their debts.

Achieve Resolution joins Achieve's full suite of digital personal finance solutions, including personal loans, home equity loans, free personal finance apps, and financial literacy and educational tools.

"We know that so many families are struggling financially, impacted by continued inflation, unwavering high interest rates, the restart of student loan debt repayments and record levels of credit card debt. This is in addition to the everyday financial struggles that can be brought on by job loss, medical debt, divorce or other emergency or unplanned expenses," said Andrew Housser, co-founder and co-CEO of Achieve. "We've always believed that most consumer finance companies exist to get people into debt and so few are designed to help people get back out. Achieve delivers the right debt solution for each individual consumer, wherever they are in their personal financial journey. We've been offering debt solutions for over 20-years and we look forward to this new chapter as we serve more everyday people in need."

To date, Achieve has served over 1.5 million customers and has resolved or consolidated over $24 billion in debt. The company has grown by offering a full suite of financial products and services to meet the needs of everyday Americans wherever they are on their financial journey — and to keep moving forward toward their financial goals.

Over half of Americans are not anywhere close to financial freedom, but optimism remains

A recent survey from Achieve explored how Americans are feeling about their financial situation, and their ability to plan for the future, save money, or even simply pay their existing bills. Over half of respondents (58%) indicated that they are not anywhere close to reaching their personal definition of financial freedom. At the forefront of this challenge is that many Americans lack a well-funded savings account. Achieve found that 40% of respondents don't even have a basic bank savings account. Among those that do, 35.8% said they have less than $1,000 in their savings accounts.

Whether these individuals believe they are close to reaching their definition of financial freedom or not, many are optimistic. More than half (52%) of respondents say their journey toward this ideal is getting better, compared to 37% who report it's getting worse.

"When you look at the impact of debt and financial uncertainty on everyday Americans, the numbers are truly staggering," said Housser. "On average, each month we're working with over 3,000 creditors to settle over 45,000 debts totaling over $140 million dollars. This launch gives us the opportunity to bring our Achieve Resolution program to more people in need of financial help and will enable them to have a choice in how they interact with us, either through our digital enrollment experience or by working directly with our team of empathetic, trusted debt professionals who can provide targeted and personalized support."

Achieve is an accredited member of the American Association for Debt Resolution (AADR), the leading association of debt resolution companies that's dedicated to educating consumers and policymakers about debt resolution, maintaining and enforcing industry standards, and protecting and expanding access to accredited debt resolution services nationwide.

