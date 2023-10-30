GHOST will become the world's fastest mass-produced mini electric skateboard, made with the industry's top materials

CHINO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BASE CAMP, a new force in electric skateboarding, announces the launch of GHOST, a professional-grade mini electric skateboard that offers one of the top performances of its kind in the industry, with up to 34 mph of speed, and a unique controller tuning that makes it the world's fastest mass-produced mini electric skateboard.

BASE CAMP unveils GHOST, world's fastest mass-produced mini electric skateboard (PRNewswire)

"This deck will be the most perfectly designed board shape I've ever created, with a radical concave profile that locks the feet securely in place and allows the compact deck to flex and turn on narrow streets," says GHOST's designer.

BASE CAMP has designed a unique electronic speed controller named XESC for GHOST groundbreaking electronic speed controller. Unlike open source VESC, XESC adopts a more mature technology, ultimately tuned for GHOST, and can perfectly match GHOST. At the same time, the adjustable parameters are integrated into the SOUL remote so that you can adjust the parameters you need without needing professional equipment.

Power comes from a 12S2P battery pack made from top-of-the-line Molicel P42A 21700 batteries that, combined with 3000W*2 Hobbywing Motors, are capable of bursting out at speeds of up to 34 mph, making it the world's fastest mass-produced mini electric skateboard, with a mileage of up to 25 miles it will be a top-of-the-line presence in its class.

The GHOST has received much attention and participation from skateboarding enthusiasts during the research and development phase. The GHOST meets the needs of more professional skateboarding enthusiasts and has been well received during pre-order, with many experts and influencers praising the board. "This board will be one of the best electric skateboards out there," says ESKATE HUB. We believe no one can beat it for a long time to come.

About BASE CAMP

Founded in 2005, BASE CAMP is committed to pursuing exciting tools and designing both elegant and high-quality electric skateboards and smart cycling safety protective gear. BASE CAMP not only produces electric skateboards but also designs all subsystems that power them, including custom brushless motors, electronic speed controllers, and battery modules. BASE CAMP's products fully exemplify its dedication to creating eco-friendly transportation that protects the environment. Provide riders with a riding experience similar to surfing for more people to experience the fun of electric skateboarding.

