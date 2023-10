SMR EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages NuScale Power Corporation Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - SMR

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) resulting from allegations that NuScale may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased NuScale securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On October 19, 2023, Iceberg Research issued a short seller report entitled, "NuScale Power ($SMR): A Fake Customer and a Major Contract in Peril Cast Doubt on NuScale's Viability." The report stated, "NuScale, a developer of small modular nuclear reactors (SMR), recently disclosed a huge contract with blockchain datacenter service provider Standard Power. [] This contract has zero chance of being executed as Standard Power clearly does not have the means to support contracts of this size. Its current CEO Maxim Serezhin had a $54k tax warrant in New York. Its former managing director Adam Swickle was found guilty of securities fraud in the past. Entra1 — NuScale's commercial partner — is expected to help with the funding. The company was created in 2021 and it is very unlikely to be able to finance even a portion of this contract." In addition, the report went on to state, "NuScale has around 15 months before its cash runs out. We fully expect further shareholder dilution, as completion of the Carbon Free Power Project ("CFPP") remains an iffy prospect with its constant cost overruns. On 13 October 2023, former [Chief Financial Officer] Chris Colbert sold the last of his NuScale stake."

On this news, NuScale's stock price fell $0.66 per share, or 14.8%, to close at $3.80 per share on October 20, 2023.

