Rebecca Silver Joins Legacy as Head of Marketing

Rebecca brings vast knowledge of the fertility industry and a track record of leading successful marketing functions and commercializing health tech companies through rapid growth phases

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy, America's largest at-home fertility clinic for people with sperm, appoints Rebecca Silver as their new Head of Marketing. Silver's extensive background in the fertility space coupled with her proven track record of leading successful marketing functions at high growth companies makes her a critical component in Legacy's next phase of growth.

Before joining Legacy, Silver oversaw marketing at LetsGetChecked, a prominent virtual care company offering at-home health testing. Prior to that, she led marketing at women's health and fertility company Kindbody, where she was also a founding member. Previously, she directed marketing at an at-home genetic screening company acquired by Ancestry.com.

"When it comes to marketing for the fertility industry, everybody knows Rebecca. We've been actively pursuing her for years, and couldn't be more excited to have her join the team." said Khaled Kteily, CEO and Founder of Legacy. "She's a leader in the space, plain and simple. You should expect to see a lot of exciting work from Legacy in the months to come."

As Head of Marketing, Silver will oversee the marketing and design teams while driving overarching company strategy to achieve revenue and commercialization goals. In addition, she will be leading innovative campaigns to raise awareness around sperm health and men's fertility while removing the stigma and breaking down related barriers.

"I am excited to work with this team to establish a category-defining company for this generation," said Silver. "The need is clear, interest is on the rise, and we're witnessing the same transformative potential in men's fertility and sperm freezing as we did in women's fertility and egg freezing 5-7 years ago. This is the perfect moment to disrupt the status quo and drive a substantial behavioral shift."

Legacy provides access to at-home sperm testing and freezing services as well as STI testing, DNA Fragmentation testing, fertility consultations, and fertility supplements. To date, the company has delivered its testing and freezing services to over 25,000 patients. Legacy partners with leading health plans, fertility benefits providers, US military programs and financing merchants.

To learn more about Legacy, please visit https://www.givelegacy.com/

ABOUT GIVE LEGACY, INC.

Legacy is the largest fertility clinic for people with sperm in North America, offering customers the ability to test their sperm from the comfort of their home, and preserve their fertility for future use. Legacy's fertility solutions are trusted by leading health plans, employee benefits providers and the US Department of Veterans Affairs to reduce costs and drive better outcomes, by treating male-factor fertility first. Through the Legacy website, consumers can access a range of educational content, personalized fertility consultations, and other services that promote lifelong sperm health and wellness. Founded at Harvard University in 2018, Legacy pioneered direct access to male fertility information as the only company that allows customers to test for semen analysis, DNA fragmentation analysis, STI Testing and cryopreserve their sperm without ever leaving their homes. Legacy is currently available across the United States, and is the only online fertility clinic to offer both post-thaw analysis and multi-site storage to maximize viability and security of all samples. To learn more about Legacy, visit us at givelegacy.com .

