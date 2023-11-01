Aloft VC Supports Defense Innovation Unit in Letter to Congress

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A world of evolving threats demands new technologies to combat them. This is why Aloft VC was proud to co-sign a letter authored by the Silicon Valley Defense Group urging congressional leaders to maintain Congress' support for the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) in the 2024 fiscal year budget.

Aloft VC invests in defense technologies that solve real problems faced by the United States military and intelligence communities. Aloft's co-signatories include over 60 leading defense technology companies and investors, including Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, Palantir, Anduril, and Aloft VC portfolio companies Vannevar Labs and Mach Industries.

"For too long, modern Silicon Valley has reserved its biggest tech breakthroughs for commercial applications, shunning national security and imperiling the United States military's historical technological advantage," notes Aloft VC founder Crystal McKellar. "Peter Thiel's Palantir and Palmer Luckey's Anduril were courageous outliers when they were founded," she continued, "and those companies showed the way for a new wave of tech builders who care deeply about national security and who are building the next generation of defense tech in a wide open field."

DIU plays a critical role in collaborating with tech leaders and accelerating the adoption of commercial technology at the Department of Defense. As noted in the SVDG letter, the additional funding by Congress "would enable the DIU to accelerate fielding of innovative capabilities to the services and the combatant commands at speed of relevance."

Aloft VC and the other signatories to the SVDG letter are dedicated to supporting our military and the ongoing security of our democracy and democratic ideals. Aloft VC appreciates the support of Congress and the critical work being done by the DIU to bring the best of Silicon Valley technology to our armed forces.

Founded by Crystal McKellar, Aloft VC invests in early-stage technology companies built by mission-driven founders who are applying the best of Silicon Valley tech to our nation's health and defense.

