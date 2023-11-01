Distribution Plan of the Baxter Fair Fund Announced by the Securities & Exchange Commission ("Commission")

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

SUMMARY PLAN NOTICE OF BAXTER FAIR FUND

IN THE MATTER OF BAXTER INTERNATIONAL, INC., U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Admin. Proc. No. 3-20781 (Feb. 22, 2022)

IN THE MATTER OF JEFFREY SCHAIBLE, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Admin. Proc. No. 3-20782 (Feb. 22, 2022)

IN THE MATTER OF SCOTT BOHABOY, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Admin. Proc. No. 3-20783 (Feb. 22, 2022)

TO: Individuals and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Baxter International common stock from May 6, 2015 through October 23, 2019, inclusive, and suffered a loss according to the Distribution Plan (the "Plan") approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"):

You may be eligible for a Distribution Payment from the Baxter Fair Fund.

The Baxter Fair Fund has been established in the three Securities and Exchange Commission administration proceedings set forth at the top of this Notice. You can read more about the proceedings, and view and download the Plan at: https://www.sec.gov/enforcement/information-for-harmed-investors/baxter or www.BaxterFairFundDistribution.com.

The Baxter Fair Fund

The Baxter Fair Fund includes $18,314,359.00 paid in connection with the three administrative proceedings set forth at the top of this Notice. Accrued interest and any assets directed to the Baxter Fair Fund by court or Commission order or otherwise, shall be added to, and become a part of, the Baxter Fair Fund.

Eligibility Criteria

If you purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Baxter International common stock during the period from May 6, 2015 through October 23, 2019, inclusive; are not excluded from the Baxter Fair Fund as an "Excluded Party" (defined in the Plan, available at https://www.sec.gov/files/litigation/admin/2023/34-98512-dp.pdf); and suffered a loss according to the Plan; you may be eligible for a payment from the Baxter Fair Fund. In order to be considered for eligibility, you will have to file a claim form or submit other documentation no later than January 23, 2024 — please go to the Fair Fund's website www.BaxterFairFundDistribution.com or contact the Fund Administrator through the methods described below to determine if, when, and how to file a claim or provide any other documentation necessary for you to be considered for a distribution from the Baxter Fair Fund.

Visit www.BaxterFairFundDistribution.com to determine if, when, and how to file a claim and submit tax or other documents; to find specifications as to the forms required for submission; to obtain claim forms and other documents; to review frequently asked questions and answers and review a full version of the Plan Notice; and to get additional information. Alternatively, you can contact the Fund Administrator for additional information and documents, including a claim form, tax form(s), or a full version of the Plan Notice, by calling toll-free 844-787-6813, emailing Info@BaxterFairFundDistribution.com, or writing to Baxter Fair Fund, P.O. Box 6700, Portland, OR 97228-6700.

ALL CLAIMS AND TAX OR OTHER REQUIRED DOCUMENTS MUST BE SUBMITTED SO THAT THEY ARE POSTMARKED ON OR BEFORE JANUARY 23, 2024; OR SUBMITTED ONLINE AT WWW.BAXTERFAIRFUNDDISTRIBUTION.COM ON OR BEFORE JANUARY 23, 2024, OR OTHERWISE SUBMITTED, AND RECEIVED BY THE FUND ADMINISTRATOR ON OR BEFORE JANUARY 23, 2024.

Additional information regarding the Baxter Fair Fund may be found on the website at www.BaxterFairFundDistribution.com or on the Commission website at https://www.sec.gov/divisions/enforce/claims/baxter.htm. You can also obtain a copy of the Plan and additional information by calling 844-787-6813, emailing Info@BaxterFairFundDistribution.com, or writing to Baxter Fair Fund, Fund Administrator, P.O. Box 6700, Portland, OR 97228-6700.

PLEASE CHECK THE WEBSITE WWW.BAXTERFAIRFUNDDISTRIBUTION.COM FREQUENTLY FOR UPDATES.

