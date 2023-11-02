Findhelp to Partner with Delaware to Build Search and Referral System for Substance Abuse and Mental Health Treatment

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Findhelp is proud to announce it has been awarded a contract with the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health (DSAMH) to help state residents find the substance use disorder and mental health services they need. Findhelp is a software company that connects individuals in need of social care services with providers in an efficient and easy-to-navigate, closed-loop referral system (CLRS) while protecting people's privacy.

As part of a comprehensive solution, findhelp will partner with DSAMH and Bamboo Health, a leader in real-time health care intelligence, to provide end-to-end search and referral software to the 30,000 Delaware residents who rely on DSAMH. This will allow residents to connect to human services programs that address social drivers of health, ensuring the quickest and highest level of care. The state's new system, which findhelp will integrate with, is called DTRN360 and will be designed, developed, and deployed by Bamboo Health over approximately the next 6 months. DTRN360 will add significant capabilities to the existing DTRN (Delaware Treatment and Referral Network) to better serve residents in need.

"We are thrilled to partner with the State of Delaware and Bamboo Health to deliver comprehensive and integrated services to residents in need by building upon the important work the state has already done," said findhelp founder and CEO Erine Gray. "Too often, individuals do not get the help they deserve because of gaps in the system and a lack of communication among providers. This new partnership will close those gaps in Delaware."

Delawareans trust findhelp to connect them with the social care services they need. Nearly 98,000 users in the state have conducted 405,000 searches on findhelp platforms. Findhelp works with 2,623 listed programs serving the state.

"At DSAMH, one of our key priorities is ensuring individuals suffering from addiction or a mental health crisis have access to the support they need when they need it," said DSAMH Director Joanna Champney. "DTRN360 will give our health care providers across the state more tools to deliver integrated care to their patients and support their patients' behavioral health needs. We also hope this tool will enhance the patient experience, because patients can opt to share certain assessments and records virtually with providers through the digital waiver process."

Findhelp works with more than 550 of America's largest health plans, hospital systems, government municipalities, educational institutions, and cause organizations to address social determinants of health. The findhelp platform enables customers across industries to bring social care to their patients, members, students, constituents and communities.

