HELLAS HONORS LEGENDARY COACH BY INSTALLING NEW INDOOR FIELD AT KENTUCKY'S NUTTER FIELD HOUSE

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Kentucky Wildcats unveiled a new field at Nutter Field House prior to the start of the 2023 season. The field is dedicated to and named after beloved Kentucky football coach Rich Brooks and his wife Karen. Hellas was chosen to design and install the field, who also manufactured and installed the same Matrix Helix® turf at Kroger Field, the Wildcats game-day stadium.

In addition to Nutter Field House, Hellas installed the same Matrix Helix® synthetic turf at Kroger Field, where the Kentucky Wildcats have had a lot of success under current head football coach Mark Stoops. The Wildcats will be bowl eligible with one more victory for the eighth consecutive season. (PRNewswire)

"It's just a wonderful honor and I'm very grateful," says former Kentucky coach Rich Brooks after the field dedication.

Hellas' attention to detail can be seen throughout the facility. You can't help but notice the logos and insignias on the turf including the lettering of the names Rich and Karen Brooks emblazoned near the endzone at Nutter Field House. "It's obviously a very special moment," Brooks said. "It's just a wonderful honor and I'm very grateful."

Rich Brooks coached at Kentucky from 2003-09 leading the Wildcats to four consecutive bowl games. The Wildcats' success has continued under current head coach Mark Stoops, who has guided Kentucky to seven consecutive bowl games.

"Kentucky has seen great success in recent years and the upgrade to Hellas' Matrix Helix synthetic turf system at both Nutter Field House and Kroger Field are reflections of where this first-class program is headed," says Hellas Business Development Manager Jimmy Redovian.

The Wildcats have won four bowl games since 2018 at Kentucky and have produced two ten-win seasons in the past five years. They are currently 5-3 overall in the 2023 season including a victory over perennial power Florida for the third consecutive season.

About Hellas - Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. Hellas manufactures its own products, as well as owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment, making the company a true one-stop-shop for turf, tracks, courts, and sports lighting projects. In addition to hundreds of K-12 and collegiate sports construction projects, Hellas has built NFL practice and playing fields for the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Commanders. For more information visit www.hellasconstruction.com

About The University of Kentucky – As the state's flagship, land-grant institution, the University of Kentucky exists to advance the Commonwealth. This is achieved by preparing the next generation of leaders — placing students at the heart of everything we do — and transforming the lives of Kentuckians through education, research and creative work, service, and healthcare. It's all made possible by the people who make up 200 academic programs, a $501 million research and development enterprise, and a world-class medical center, all on one campus. For more information visit www.uky.edu

Contact: Jeff Power

Hellas Director of Communications

jpower@hellasconstruction.com

Building For Sports. Building It Right.

