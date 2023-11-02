J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches Two Active ETFs: JTEK and JDOC

Funds seek to deliver JPM active management expertise and risk controls through ETF technology

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of two actively-managed ETFs, JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) and JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (JDOC) on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) invests primarily in equity securities issued by technology and technology-enabled companies that develop or harness new technologies to reimagine products, establish new markets or attain leadership in existing markets. JTEK employs a flexible, all-cap approach to investing and leverages the long tenured U.S. Technology Leaders strategy. JTEK was listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on October 5, 2023.

The strategy is run by managing director Joseph Wilson and executive director Eric Ghernati who also currently serve as co-portfolio managers of the J.P. Morgan U.S. Technology Leaders Strategy.

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (JDOC) seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by primarily investing in equity securities issued by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare services, healthcare technology, medical technology and life sciences companies. Leveraging an existing healthcare strategy with a strong performance track record, J.P. Morgan Asset Management has created JDOC to provide a differentiated solution that can be broadly accessed by our clients. JDOC was listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on November 2, 2023.

The strategy is led by a proven team of managing director Matt Cohen, M.D., managing director Holly Morris, and executive director Dominic Valder, with over 10 years of an established track record.

"Technology and healthcare play a vital role in investor portfolios," said Bryon Lake, Global Head of ETF Solutions at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "We're excited to offer our clients these attractive new strategies that can help them achieve the right balance of active security selection, while maintaining thoughtful portfolio construction and risk management."

J.P. Morgan Asset Management ranks as a top ten ETF issuer in the U.S. with respect to AUM, and number one year to date in net active flows across active ETFs in the U.S.1

Both funds will be priced at 65 basis points.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of an ETF before investing. The summary and full prospectuses contain this and other information about the ETF and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus: Call 1-844-4JPM-ETF.

Risk Summary, JTEK: Investments that are concentrated in a single industry, region, or issuer do not represent a complete investment program and may lead to a higher degree of market risk.

Risk Summary, JDOC: Companies in the healthcare sector are subject to extensive government regulation and their profitability can be significantly affected by restrictions on government reimbursement for medical expenses, rising costs of medical products and services, pricing pressure, limited product lines and an increased emphasis on the delivery of healthcare through outpatient services. Companies in the healthcare sector are heavily dependent on obtaining and defending patents, which may be time consuming and costly. The expiration of patents may adversely affect the profitability of these companies. Healthcare companies are also subject to extensive litigation based on product liability and similar claims. In addition, their products can become obsolete due to industry innovation and changes in technologies. Developments affecting the healthcare sector and industries within this sector may have a disproportionate impact on this investment.

1 Data according to Bloomberg as of October 24, 2023.

