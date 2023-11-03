Shibadong Forum on Poverty Reduction and Development Held in Xiangxi, Hunan

XIANGXI, China, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 3, the Shibadong Forum on Poverty Reduction and Development, with the theme of "Poverty Reduction Experience Sharing for Building a Beautiful and Harmonious Countryside," was hosted in the Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in Hunan Province, China. The forum was organized by China International Communication Group and the Publicity Department of the CPC Hunan Provincial Committee, brought together over 200 guests, including diplomats from nearly 30 countries, think tank experts, representatives of international organizations, and government officials, to discuss and exchange ideas.

From November 3 to 5, 2013, during his visit to Hunan, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, President of the People's Republic of China, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, introduced the concept of "precision poverty alleviation" for the first time in Shibadong Village, Huayuan County, which led China to launch an all-out battle against poverty. This initiative, covering nearly one-fifth of the world's population, resulted in the historic eradication of absolute poverty in China, a decade ahead of the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals for poverty reduction.

Today, Shibadong Village serves as a symbol of China's achievements and experiences in poverty alleviation. The Shibadong Forum on Poverty Reduction and Development reflects China's continued commitment to rural revitalization and development while addressing poverty, which holds global importance as it contributes to the broader goal of poverty reduction and development worldwide.

Guests at the forum acknowledged China's remarkable success in poverty eradication, recognizing it as a significant contribution to global poverty reduction.

François Nkuna Balumuene, the Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to China, highlighted the challenges and crises that humanity continues to face. While today's society is generally wealthier than before, it still faces issues of poverty. He commended China's efforts in eradicating poverty and sharing its experiences with the world, which has made a substantial contribution to global poverty alleviation.

Oliver Wonekha, the Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to China, expressed gratitude for China's active participation in global poverty reduction efforts. "China has extended a hand of friendship to the world and established partnerships. Through these efforts, we collectively share the hope for poverty reduction and can benefit from China's experiences in alleviating poverty." she added.

