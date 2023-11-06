Mattress Firm and Purple Team Up to Launch the Coolest Purple Mattress Collection on the Market

Available Only at Mattress Firm, Stop by Today to Try the New Purple Restore Cool Touch Line

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm , the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, and Purple, a leading innovator in sleep solutions, have teamed up to unveil the "coolest" new Purple mattress collection – Purple Restore Cool Touch, available only at Mattress Firm stores and MattressFirm.com. Following the update of Purple's national Purple Restore Hybrid line this past summer, the Purple Restore Cool Touch line will include additional temperature regulating technology designed to give the shopper a cooler, deeper and more balanced sleep.

The new line includes the Purple GelFlex® Grid that delivers balanced softness and support and naturally dissipates excess body heat, and a Cool Touch Cover made with cooling fibers to provide an extra cooling element that wicks away moisture and heat and promotes optimal body temperature while you sleep. In keeping with Mattress Firm and Purple's shared commitment to delivering superior sleep products to a wider audience, the Purple Restore Cool Touch line will be available in three different models:

Purple Restore Cool Touch – Priced at $2 ,395

Purple RestorePlus Cool Touch – Priced at $2 ,995

Purple RestorePremier Cool Touch – Priced at $3 ,595

With this partnership and introduction of the new collection, Purple and Mattress Firm are reaffirming their commitment to improving sleep quality for individuals nationwide. This collection will be available online at MattressFirm.com and at over 1000 Mattress Firm stores, ensuring that customers from coast to coast can enjoy the benefits of this innovative sleep solution.

"Mattress Firm is excited to be the only place shoppers can find the newest and "coolest" Purple mattress collection on the market," said Anne Dament, Chief Merchandising Officer at Mattress Firm. "Our aim is to provide consumers with the best possible sleep experience. The addition of this line takes our offerings to the next level; The cutting-edge cooling technology in the GelFlex Grid wicks away moisture, relieves pressure points and isolates motion for uninterrupted sleep, and the Cool Touch cover helps maintain the optimal body temperature all night long. This new collection is a game-changer for anyone seeking truly restorative sleep."

"At Purple, we're focused on making deep, restorative sleep effortless. With the introduction of our Restore Cool Touch mattresses at Mattress Firm, we are proud to offer innovative technology that will deliver deep sleep," said Rob DeMartini, CEO at Purple.

Now through December 11, shoppers can receive a free adjustable base with a purchase of one of the new mattresses AND save $300 during Mattress Firm's Black Friday Sale, making this the perfect time to shop and save on the hottest (coolest) Purple collection available.

