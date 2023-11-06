Reuters Events announces winners of the 14th Responsible Business Awards 2023 in London

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reuters Events announced the winners of the 14th Responsible Business Awards at the in-person ceremony in London where over 280 guests from all over the world came together to celebrate sustainable excellence of business.

Over 280 guests were in attendance at the ceremony in London (PRNewswire)

Responsible Business Awards are a world-renowned celebration of strategies and organisations that are truly challenging the status quo of business and transforming the world around them for a more purpose-driven, sustainable future for all.

With over 700 applications coming from 51 countries, winners were chosen by an independent panel of 25 expert judges based on the innovation, impact and scalability of their work.

The full list of winners, highly commended companies and the judges' comments can be found here https://events.reutersevents.com/sustainable-business/responsible-business-awards/winners

Reuters Events also awarded former President of Ireland Mary Robinson as this year's Responsible Business Honouree Award. The Responsible Business Honouree Award recognises an individual that has dedicated their career to delivering change. Previous award winners include; Lise Kingo, Mark Carney, Christiana Figueres, and Paul Polman. Find out more on the Reuters website https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/society-equity/mary-robinson-business-needs-be-bold-push-phase-out-fossil-fuels-cop28-2023-11-02/.

These winners have shown exceptional commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices, setting an inspiring example for their peers and the broader business community. Their efforts have a profound impact on the well-being of our society and the planet.

Reuters Events would like to extend its heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and express its gratitude to all the finalists and applications for their dedication to responsible business practices.

ERM CVS joined the Responsible Business Awards as the Reporting & Communications Sponsor at the ceremony. ERM CVS is part of the ERM Group, operating in over 40 countries, providing independent performance driven, ESG and sustainability assurance, audit, second- and third-party verification and certification services to the world's leading organizations. For more information please contact: Beth Wyke, Global Head of Corporate Assurance at beth.wyke@ermcvs.com

To find out more about Responsible Business Awards, please contact Alexia Croft (alexia.croft@thomsonreuters.com)

ABOUT REUTERS EVENTS SUSTAINBLE BUSINESS:

Reuters Events Sustainable Business is the world's leading trusted platform on the knowledge share around responsible business based in London. We lead the way for brands to transform their business model and drive action and impact on the SDGs, ESG disclosure and ultimately, deliver the sustainable future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267497/RBS_Awards_2023.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267499/RBS_Awards_2023.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267500/RBS_Awards_2023.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267501/RBS_Awards_ceremony.jpg

The in-person dinner gala was full of celebration (PRNewswire)

14 Awards were up for grabs at the Responsible Business Awards 2023 (PRNewswire)

Reuters Events' 14th Responsible Business Awards Ceremony in London on 1st November 2023 (PRNewswire)

