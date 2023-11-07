Squarespace Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"We are on track to exceed $1 billion in total revenue by the end of 2023, a significant milestone for Squarespace as we continue to expand our offerings and footprint globally," said Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO of Squarespace. "During the third quarter, we continued to introduce powerful new products and features, further deepening our platform's value proposition and creating new entry points to serve our diverse customer base and use cases. Squarespace Refresh 2023, announced in October, marks one of the strongest years of product releases in our history."

"We delivered another record quarter with 18% topline growth, exceeding our revenue and unlevered free cash flow expectations, achievements fueled by strong customer demand and retention," said Nathan Gooden, CFO of Squarespace. "Strong growth and solid execution across Squarespace propelled our financial performance forward in Q3. We are excited to approach year-end with powerful growth drivers still in play, including international expansion, go-to-market synergies stemming from our acquisition of Google Domains, and the continued relevance of our platform for entrepreneurs."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Presence revenue grew 20% year over year to $179.5 million and 17% in constant currency.



Commerce revenue grew 15% year over year to $77.6 million and 14% in constant currency.

Net loss is $16.5 million , compared with net income of $10.1 million in the third quarter 2022, due to a larger income tax provision.

Loss per share of $(0.12) based on 135,736,599 basic and dilutive weighted average shares in the third quarter, compared with earnings per share of $0.07 based on 137,832,634 basic 139,667,719 dilutive weighted average shares in the third quarter 2022.

Cash flow from operating activities increased 29% to $53.3 million for the trailing three months, compared with $41.4 million for the trailing three months ended September 30, 2022 , primarily due to sustained strength in bookings.

Total bookings grew 18% year over year to $267.0 million in the third quarter, compared to $225.5 million in the third quarter 2022.

Unlevered free cash flow increased 29% to $54.1 million representing 21% of total revenue for the trailing three months, compared with $42.1 million for the trailing three months ended September 30, 2022 .

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $66.5 million in the third quarter, compared with $43.7 million in the third quarter 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents of $216.5 million ; total debt of $580.7 million , of which $49.0 million is current, debt net of cash and investments totaled $364.2 million .

Total unique subscriptions increased 5% year over year to over 4.4 million in 2023, compared to 4.2 million in 2022.

Average revenue per unique subscription ("ARPUS") increased 10% year over year to $226.05 in 2023, compared to $206.38 in 2022.

Annual run rate revenue ("ARRR") increased 18% year over year to $1,013.5 million in 2023, compared to $861.4 million in 2022.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Outlook & Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, Squarespace currently expects:

Revenue of $261 million to $264 million , or year-over-year growth of 14% to 16%. Cash flow from operating activities of $53 million to $57 million , minus Capital expenditures, expected to be approximately $5 million ; plus Cash paid for interest expense net of associated tax benefit, expected to be approximately $7.5 million .



For the full fiscal year 2023, Squarespace currently expects:

Revenue of $1,002 million to $1,006 million , or year-over-year growth of 15% to 16%. Cash flow from operating activities of $224 million to $227 million , minus Capital expenditures, expected in the range of $18 million to $19 million ; plus Cash paid for interest expense net of associated tax benefit, expected in the range of $26 million to $27 million .



Webcast Conference Call & Shareholder Letter Information

Squarespace will host a conference call on November 7, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Squarespace Investor Relations website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call. Additionally, we invite you to read our shareholder letter available on our Investor Relations website.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Revenue growth in constant currency is being provided to increase transparency and align our disclosures with companies in our industry that receive material revenues from international sources. Revenue constant currency has been adjusted to exclude the effect of year-over-year changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. We believe providing this information better enables investors to understand our operating performance irrespective of currency fluctuations.

We calculate constant currency information by translating current period results from entities with foreign functional currencies using the comparable foreign currency exchange rates from the prior fiscal year. To calculate the effect of foreign currency translation, we apply the same weighted monthly average exchange rate as the comparative period. Our definition of constant currency may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures, and these constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, our operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net income/(loss) excluding interest expense, other income/(loss), net (provision for)/benefit from income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense and other items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

Unlevered free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure that Squarespace's management uses to evaluate its core operating business and its ability to meet its current and future financing and investing needs. Unlevered free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities, including one-time expenses related to Squarespace's direct listing, less cash paid for capital expenditures increased by cash paid for interest expense net of the associated tax benefit.

Adjusted EBITDA, unlevered free cash flow and revenue constant currency are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP") and have important limitations as an analytical tool. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental, should only be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for such GAAP results.

Further information on these non-GAAP items and reconciliation to their closest GAAP measure is provided below under, "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Definitions of Key Operating Metrics

On September 7, 2023, we closed an asset purchase agreement between us and Google LLC ("Google") to acquire, among other things, Google's domain assets (the "Google Domains Asset Acquisition "). Unique subscriptions and average revenue per unique subscription do not account for single domain subscriptions originally sold by Google as a part of the Google Domains Asset Acquisition (the "Acquired Domain Assets").

Annual run rate revenue ("ARRR"). We calculate ARRR as the monthly revenue from subscription fees and revenue generated in conjunction with associated fees (fees taken or assessed in conjunction with commerce transactions) in the last month of the period multiplied by 12. We believe that ARRR is a key indicator of our future revenue potential. However, ARRR should be viewed independently of revenue, and does not represent our GAAP revenue on an annualized basis, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by subscription start and end dates and renewal rates. ARRR is not intended to be a replacement or forecast of revenue.

Unique subscriptions represent the number of unique sites, standalone scheduling subscriptions, Unfold (social) and hospitality subscriptions, as of the end of a period. A unique site represents a single subscription and/or group of related subscriptions, including a website subscription and/or a domain subscription, and other subscriptions related to a single website or domain. Every unique site contains at least one domain subscription or one website subscription. For instance, an active website subscription, a custom domain subscription and a Google Workspace subscription that represent services for a single website would count as one unique site, as all of these subscriptions work together and are in service of a single entity's online presence. Unique subscriptions do not account for one-time purchases in Unfold or for hospitality services nor do they account for our Acquired Domain Assets. The total number of unique subscriptions is a key indicator of the scale of our business and is a critical factor in our ability to increase our revenue base.

Average revenue per unique subscription ("ARPUS"). We calculate ARPUS as the total revenue during the preceding 12-month period divided by the average of the number of total unique subscriptions at the beginning and end of the period. ARPUS does not account for Acquired Domain Assets or the revenue from Acquired Domain Assets. We believe ARPUS is a useful metric in evaluating our ability to sell higher-value plans and add-on subscriptions.

Total bookings represents cash receipts for all subscriptions purchased, as well as payments due under the terms of contractual agreements for obligations to be fulfilled.

Gross merchandise value ("GMV") represents the value of physical goods, content and time sold, including hospitality services, net of refunds, on our platform over a given period of time.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Squarespace

Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) is a design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online. We empower millions in more than 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to create an online presence, build an audience, monetize, and scale their business. Our suite of products range from websites, domains, ecommerce, and marketing tools, as well as tools for scheduling with Acuity, creating and managing social media presence with Bio Sites and Unfold, and hospitality business management via Tock. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue $ 257,061

$ 217,696

$ 741,618

$ 638,160 Cost of revenue(1) 51,753

38,907

137,870

112,549 Gross profit 205,308

178,789

603,748

525,611 Operating expenses:













Research and product development(1) 60,491

54,312

180,473

170,469 Marketing and sales(1) 81,016

74,248

258,061

255,897 General and administrative(1) 36,155

38,507

99,404

113,678 Total operating expenses 177,662

167,067

537,938

540,044 Operating income/(loss) 27,646

11,722

65,810

(14,433) Interest expense (9,321)

(5,209)

(26,050)

(10,977) Other income, net 6,327

6,869

7,525

14,597 Income/(loss) before provision for income taxes 24,652

13,382

47,285

(10,813) Provision for income taxes (41,151)

(3,277)

(59,622)

(7,446) Net (loss)/income $ (16,499)

$ 10,105

$ (12,337)

$ (18,259)















Net (loss)/income per share, basic and dilutive $ (0.12)

$ 0.07

$ (0.09)

$ (0.13) Weighted-average shares used in computing net

(loss)/income per share, basic 135,736,599

137,832,634

135,321,873

139,106,807 Weighted-average shares used in computing net

(loss)/income per share, dilutive 135,736,599

139,667,719

135,321,873

139,106,807

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cost of revenue $ 1,484

$ 1,000

$ 4,085

$ 2,470 Research and product development 14,601

9,462

40,938

31,138 Marketing and sales 3,019

2,252

7,935

6,246 General and administrative 9,213

11,380

26,964

35,197 Total stock-based compensation $ 28,317

$ 24,094

$ 79,922

$ 75,051

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

(unaudited)



September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 216,464

$ 197,037 Restricted cash 40,671

35,583 Investment in marketable securities —

31,757 Accounts receivable, net 21,999

10,748 Due from vendors 4,292

4,442 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 57,398

48,326 Total current assets 340,824

327,893 Property and equipment, net 57,245

51,633 Operating lease right-of-use assets 79,810

86,824 Goodwill 210,438

210,438 Intangible assets, net 205,147

42,808 Other assets 11,432

10,921 Total assets $ 904,896

$ 730,517 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 10,561

$ 12,987 Accrued liabilities 113,733

64,360 Deferred revenue 315,603

269,689 Funds payable to customers 44,208

38,845 Debt, current portion 48,977

40,758 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 12,352

11,514 Total current liabilities 545,434

438,153 Deferred income taxes, non-current portion 978

788 Debt, non-current portion 531,714

473,167 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 100,710

110,169 Other liabilities 14,022

11,231 Total liabilities 1,192,858

1,033,508 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' deficit:





Class A common stock, par value of $0.0001; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023

and December 31, 2022, respectively; 88,124,267 and 87,754,534 shares issued and outstanding as of

September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 8

8 Class B common stock, par value of $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively; 47,844,755 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively 5

5 Class C common stock (authorized May 10, 2021), par value of $0.0001; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized

as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; zero shares issued and outstanding as of

September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively —

— Additional paid in capital 905,069

875,737 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,631)

(1,665) Accumulated deficit (1,189,413)

(1,177,076) Total stockholders' deficit (287,962)

(302,991) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 904,896

$ 730,517

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (12,337)

$ (18,259) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 24,975

23,773 Stock-based compensation 79,922

75,051 Deferred income taxes 190

— Non-cash lease (income)/expense (1,601)

2,258 Other 485

700 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable and due from vendors (11,151)

(3,099) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (9,486)

(11,514) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 44,080

6,034 Deferred revenue 47,786

38,035 Funds payable to customers 5,364

12,936 Other operating assets and liabilities 1,800

(798) Net cash provided by operating activities 170,027

125,117 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from the sale and maturities of marketable securities 39,664

22,740 Cash paid for asset acquisition (176,721)

— Purchases of marketable securities (7,824)

(19,444) Purchase of property and equipment (13,141)

(8,852) Net cash used in investing activities (158,022)

(5,556) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Borrowings on Term Loan 99,444

— Payments of debt issuance costs (637)

— Principal payments on debt (32,623)

(10,189) Payments for repurchase and retirement of Class A common stock (25,321)

(85,580) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (28,306)

(17,334) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 191

2,158 Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 12,748

(110,945) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (238)

(985) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 24,515

7,631 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 232,620

233,680 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 257,135

$ 241,311







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 216,464

$ 200,480 Restricted cash 40,671

40,831 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 257,135

$ 241,311







SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW





Cash paid during the year for interest $ 25,407

$ 10,283 Cash paid during the year for income taxes $ 31,240

$ 9,450







SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCE ACTIVITIES





Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 23

$ 1,814 Non-cash leasehold improvements $ —

$ 5,863 Capitalized stock-based compensation $ 3,127

$ 737

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

The following tables reconcile each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial

measure:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net (loss)/income $ (16,499)

$ 10,105

$ (12,337)

$ (18,259) Interest expense 9,321

5,209

26,050

10,977 Provision for income taxes 41,151

3,277

59,622

7,446 Depreciation and amortization 10,498

7,904

24,975

23,773 Stock-based compensation expense 28,317

24,094

79,922

75,051 Other income, net (6,327)

(6,869)

(7,525)

(14,597) Adjusted EBITDA $ 66,461

$ 43,720

$ 170,707

$ 84,391



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities $ 53,325

$ 41,434

$ 170,027

$ 125,117 Cash paid of capital expenditures (5,974)

(3,117)

(13,141)

(8,852) Free cash flow $ 47,351

$ 38,317

$ 156,886

$ 116,265 Cash paid for interest, net of the associated tax benefit 6,780

3,805

19,106

7,769 Unlevered free cash flow $ 54,131

$ 42,122

$ 175,992

$ 124,034





September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Total debt outstanding $ 580,691

$ 513,925 Less: total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 216,464

228,794 Total net debt $ 364,227

$ 285,131





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue, as reported $ 257,061

$ 217,696

$ 741,618

$ 638,160 Revenue year-over-year growth rate, as reported 18.1 %

8.3 %

16.2 %

10.7 % Effect of foreign currency translation ($)(1) $ 4,464

$ (9,274)

$ 2,346

$ (20,066) Effect of foreign currency translation (%)(1) 2.1 %

(4.6) %

0.4 %

(3.5) % Revenue constant currency growth rate 16.0 %

12.9 %

15.8 %

14.2 %



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Commerce revenue, as reported $ 77,610

$ 67,701

$ 225,702

$ 197,689 Revenue year-over-year growth rate, as reported 14.6 %

13.2 %

14.2 %

19.6 % Effect of foreign currency translation ($)(1) $ 777

$ (1,630)

$ 408

$ (3,510) Effect of foreign currency translation (%)(1) 1.1 %

(2.7) %

0.2 %

(2.1) % Commerce constant currency growth rate 13.5 %

15.9 %

14.0 %

21.7 %



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Presence revenue, as reported $ 179,451

$ 149,995

$ 515,916

$ 440,471 Revenue year-over-year growth rate, as reported 19.6 %

6.3 %

17.1 %

7.1 % Effect of foreign currency translation ($)(1) $ 3,687

$ (7,644)

$ 1,938

$ (16,557) Effect of foreign currency translation (%)(1) 2.5 %

(5.4) %

0.4 %

(4.0) % Presence constant currency growth rate 17.1 %

11.7 %

16.7 %

11.1 %



(1) To calculate the effect of foreign currency translation, we apply the same weighted monthly average exchange rate as the comparative period.





Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022 Shares Outstanding:





Class A common stock 88,124,267

88,984,890 Class B common stock 47,844,755

47,844,755 Class C common stock 0

0 Total common stock outstanding 135,969,022

136,829,645



Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Unique subscriptions (in thousands) 4,404

4,179

4,404

4,179 Total bookings (in thousands) $ 267,047

$ 225,460

$ 788,973

$ 673,911 ARRR (in thousands) $ 1,013,481

$ 861,399

$ 1,013,481

$ 861,399 ARPUS $ 226.05

$ 206.38

$ 226.05

$ 206.38 Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 66,461

$ 43,720

$ 170,707

$ 84,391 Unlevered free cash flow (in thousands) $ 54,131

$ 42,122

$ 175,992

$ 124,034 GMV (in thousands) $ 1,498,163

$ 1,411,002

$ 4,557,697

$ 4,502,828



Unique subscriptions and average revenue per unique subscription ("ARPUS") do not account for single domain subscriptions originally sold by Google as a part of the Google Domains Asset Acquisition.

