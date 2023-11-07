United Land Services Completes Acquisition of Benchmark Landscaping and Georgia Scapes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Land Services ("United"), a leading commercial and residential landscape services platform backed by Centre Partners ("Centre") and LP First Capital ("LPFC"), has acquired Benchmark Landscaping ("Benchmark") and Georgia Scapes. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Since Centre and LPFC formed the United platform in September 2020, United has rapidly grown through a combination of organic initiatives and acquisitions. To date, United has completed eighteen acquisitions and established more than 30 branches across the Southeast, including opening multiple expansion locations, positioning the business as one of the fastest growing landscaping companies in the country.

With operations in the greater Orlando and Atlanta markets, respectively, Benchmark and Georgia Scapes provide landscape maintenance, enhancement and installation services primarily to commercial customers, including homeowners' associations, community development districts, resorts and homebuilders. Jason Ackman and Adrian Pinto, key operators of the Benchmark and Georgia Scapes branches, respectively, are joining United in conjunction with the acquisition.

Mr. Ackman said, "We are excited to join the United team and contribute to its continued success. United has demonstrated tremendous growth and a strong track record of partnership. Adrian and I are enthusiastic about leveraging United's best practices and resources at Benchmark and Georgia Scapes to better serve our customers and employees."

"We are proud to welcome Benchmark and Georgia Scapes into our platform," said Chief Executive Officer of United Bob Blandford. "With strong growth prospects, a stellar reputation for customer service and long-tenured customer relationships, Benchmark and Georgia Scapes are the perfect partners and align with United's rapid growth plans."

Mr. Blandford continued, "We strive for the United name to be synonymous with best-in-class landscaping services across the Southeast. Our breadth of service offerings and expansive geographic reach enable us to be nimbler and react better to customer needs. The United platform is known for strong customer relationships, a disciplined operating approach and our outstanding service reputation, which all contribute to the success of our business."

About United Land Services

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the Company provides a comprehensive suite of landscaping services, including landscape design and installation, commercial property maintenance, sod installation, tree and plant nursery and other specialty services with an outstanding reputation for customer service and quality. The Company operates in the largest and fastest growing metropolitan areas in the Southeast and maintains deep, long-standing relationships with leading national and local customers. More information is available at www.unitedlandservices.com.

About Centre Partners

Founded in 1986, Centre Partners is a leading middle market private equity firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles. Centre Partners has invested over $2.7 billion of equity capital in more than 90 transactions across the consumer, business services and healthcare sectors. Centre Partners seeks to partner with founders, families, entrepreneurs and management teams to build exceptional businesses. Centre Partners provides management teams access to its unique resources, which includes an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. More information is available at www.centrepartners.com.

About LP First Capital

LP First Capital is a business services focused private equity firm that specializes in partnering with family-owned, founder-led businesses to help them achieve their full potential. By providing capital, operational expertise and strategic guidance, LP First Capital helps provide the support and tools needed to grow and develop its portfolio companies. The firm's experienced team of industry professionals is dedicated to driving value and generating superior returns for all stakeholders. More information is available at www.lpfirstcapital.com.

