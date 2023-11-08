Azenta Announces Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) will announce fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings which ended on September 30, 2023 on Monday, November 13, 2023 after the market closes.

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results on the same day, Monday, November 13, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-757-9216 for domestic callers and +1-212-231-2939 for international callers.

Analysts, investors and members of the media can access the live webcast via the Azenta website at https://investors.azenta.com/events. A replay will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on November 14, 2023.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, Barkey and B Medical Systems.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sara Silverman

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

ir@azenta.com

Sherry Dinsmore

sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com

