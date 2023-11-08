Former Dallas Mavericks Exec George Killebrew Joins SB22 As Senior Advisor

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SB22 announced today that longtime sports and marketing executive George Killebrew has joined SB22 as Senior Advisor and will help guide the expansion of the company's business across its target markets. Killebrew--whose 35+-year career in sports marketing covers the spectrum from media rights, to corporate sponsorships, sales and operations—was most recently the Commissioner of Major League Rugby, following 25 years in senior roles with the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, including as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer.

George Killebrew SB22 (PRNewswire)

"SB22's technology is the Tiffany's standard in the sports industry," says former Mavs exec George Killebrew

"I am thrilled to be a part of the SB22 team and vision," said Killebrew. "I believe SB22's technology is the Tiffany's standard in the sports industry. It's not just about gaming but involves the reimagining of sports as we know it, along with media and entertainment generally, and even charitable giving. SB22's VR experience, just to name one, is off the charts cool."

SB22 has built the only truly next generation technology platform that is capable of seamlessly integrating sports and live entertainment events, wagering, charitable giving, iGaming, and merchandising, with a full suite of back office and digital wallet solutions. SB22's platform is GLI-certified, cloud agnostic, iOS and Android-native, and can run across any device including the iPhone or Android, Apple Watch, Apple TV, iPad, laptop, retail kiosk or any VR/AR headset.

"We couldn't be happier about having George aboard," said SB22 CEO John Asher Thompson. "He's not just smart, innovative, and forward thinking. He's an incredibly solid person with a sterling reputation, and he's proven over decades that he delivers results. George is a huge value add for us as we continue to roll out our technology and products."

For more information on Product:

www.sb22.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SB22 Inc.