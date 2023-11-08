Gain Ranked No. 481 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Gain attributes its 245% revenue growth to its SaaS-based, AI enhanced portal and unique approach to serving the personal injury industry.

ATLANTA , Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gain, a managed services and financial solutions firm providing revenue cycle management for complex claims, announced it ranked No. 481 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. Gain grew 245% in revenue during this period.

Gain's chief executive officer and founder, Reid Zeising, credits its SaaS-based, AI enhanced portal and unique mix of service offerings with the company's 245% revenue growth.

"Growth awards, like Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, are the biggest honor, as they showcase organizations, like Gain, that are committed to technologically advancing their industries. We're all innovating to make the world a better place," said Zeising. "Gain is dedicated to leveling the insurance playing field for those injured through no fault of their own, and this acknowledgment from Deloitte further motivates us to continue our mission of improving outcomes in the personal injury ecosystem."

Overall, 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 206% to 222,189% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 2,051% and median growth rate of 524%. This is Gain's first year applying and qualifying for the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™.

"Each year I look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners as these companies truly demonstrate how important new ideas are to progressing our society and the world, especially during difficult times," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, I'm encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success."

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

"As a growing company, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500 we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

In addition to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, this year Gain has been recognized by SIIA as Best Healthcare Technology Solution, as a 2023 Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia and made Inc. Magazine's List of the Southeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Annually, Gain ranks on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

About Gain

Gain is a highly specialized professional services and solutions firm providing managed services and financial solutions to serve healthcare providers, personal injury attorneys and plaintiffs. Gain's innovative artificial intelligence-enabled servicing platform and its collective services and solutions come together to meaningfully serve the personal injury ecosystem and create better outcomes. Gain is the critical hub connecting personal injury stakeholders and simplifying revenue cycle management for complex claims. Gain's industry-leading platform serves as the source of truth, providing both needed transparency and efficiency for all of those supporting personal injury cases and plaintiffs. Gain is committed to leveling the insurance playing field for those injured through no fault of their own. To learn more, go to gainservicing.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

