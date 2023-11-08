Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Ginkgo Bioworks Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

Ginkgo added 21 new Cell Programs to the Foundry platform in Q3 2023

Entered into strategic cloud and AI partnership with Google Cloud; first milestone recently achieved

Signed new multi-target RNA drug discovery collaboration with Pfizer in which Ginkgo is eligible to receive research fees and development and commercial milestone payments of up to $331 million

Ginkgo ended Q3 2023 with over $1.0 billion in cash and cash equivalents, maintaining a multi-year runway as Ginkgo continues to drive towards profitability

BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA, "Ginkgo"), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The update, including a webcast slide presentation with additional details on the third quarter and supplemental financial information, will be available at investors.ginkgobioworks.com.

"We have continued to expand our customer base and partnerships this quarter," said Jason Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Ginkgo. "We're particularly excited about our new program with Pfizer to advance the discovery and development of novel RNA molecules. I'm also thrilled about the five-year strategic cloud and AI partnership we signed with Google Cloud to deploy and develop AI tools for biology and biosecurity. Our team is hard at work building new, state-of-the-art foundation models that speak the languages of biology, and I couldn't be more excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

Recent Business Highlights & Strategic Positioning

    • Includes a multi-target RNA drug discovery collaboration with Pfizer, in which Ginkgo is eligible to receive fees and milestones up to $331 million in addition to potential royalties on sales
  • Entered a strategic five-year cloud and AI partnership with Google Cloud to pioneer new large language models for biological engineering applications
  • Hosted Ginkgo's first in-person investor day, which was also streamed live online, to highlight key business updates in Cell Engineering, Biosecurity and AI
  • Ginkgo's Cell Engineering segment generated services revenue, which does not include downstream value share revenue, of $36 million, a 52% increase versus the third quarter of 2022
    • Concentric continues to expand its global bioradar network, with partnerships in 14 countries and 9 operational airport programs
    • Concentric is maturing its bioradar offering by expanding its partnership with CDC on air travel-based pathogen monitoring to more than 30 additional priority pathogens and launching new efforts in zoonotic disease monitoring, in the U.S. and internationally
    • Concentric is building a suite of next-generation biological intelligence capabilities, including AI-based epidemic forecasting

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Third quarter 2023 Total revenue of $55 million, down from $66 million in the comparable prior year period, a decrease of 17% primarily driven by the expected ramp down of K-12 testing in Ginkgo's Biosecurity segment
  • Third quarter 2023 Cell Engineering revenue of $37 million, up from $25 million in the comparable prior year period, an increase of 51%
  • Third quarter 2023 Biosecurity revenue of $18 million with gross profit margin of 62%
  • Third quarter 2023 Loss from operations of $(286) million (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $54 million and a non-cash impairment charge of $96 million relating to the exit of a Zymergen lease facility), compared to Loss from operations of $(655) million in the comparable prior year period (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $563 million).  About half of the stock-based compensation expense relates to the continued GAAP accounting for the modification of restricted stock units issued prior to Ginkgo becoming a public company, as disclosed in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 13, 2023, and which we expect will continue to ramp down significantly in the coming quarters
  • Third quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $(84) million, down from $(72) million in the comparable prior year period driven by both the higher run-rate of expenses in Cell Engineering and the as-expected decline in Biosecurity revenue
  • Cash and cash equivalents balance as of the end of the third quarter of over $1.0 billion puts Ginkgo in a strong financial position to pursue its strategic objectives

Full Year 2023 Outlook

  • While Ginkgo continues to see strong growth in its business development pipeline, based on third quarter results and pacing of new opportunities, Ginkgo revised its new Cell Programs target to a range of 80 - 85 new Cell Programs added to the platform in 2023.  In addition, Ginkgo signed several technology licensing evaluation agreements in the third quarter, which do not involve Foundry service work and therefore, are not included in our Cell Program count, though they represent a new source of potential future revenue
    • Ginkgo revised its expectations for Cell Engineering revenue to $145 - $150 million in 2023, inclusive of $4 million of downstream value share revenue recognized year-to-date
    • Based on solid third quarter results, Ginkgo revised its expectations for Biosecurity revenue to up to $110 million in 2023

Conference Call Details
Ginkgo will host a videoconference today, Wednesday, November 8, 2023, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET. The presentation will include an overview of the third quarter financial performance, recent business updates, a discussion on Ginkgo's outlook, as well as a moderated question and answer session.

To ask a question ahead of the presentation, please submit your questions to @Ginkgo on X (hashtag #GinkgoResults) or by sending an e-mail to investors@ginkgobioworks.com.

A webcast link is available on Ginkgo's Investor Relations website and a replay will be made available following the presentation.

Ginkgo Investor Website: https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events/

Audio-Only Dial Ins: +1 646 876 9923 (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 (Chicago)
+1 669 900 6833 (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 (Houston)
+1 408 638 0968 (San Jose)

Webinar ID: 969 1616 2296

If you experience technical difficulties with any of these dial-ins or if you need international dial-in numbers, please visit our web site at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events/ for updated dial-in information.

About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and concentricbyginkgo.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as X (formerly known as Twitter) (@Ginkgo and @ConcentricByGBW), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks and @ConcentricByGinkgo), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks) or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks 
This press release, the presentation, and the conference call and webcast contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our plans, strategies, including with respect to our balance sheet and cash runway, acquisitions, current expectations, operations and anticipated results of operations, both business and financial, including opportunities for increased operational efficiency, potential customer success, including successful application of our offerings by our customers, the capabilities and potential operational and financial success of our partnerships and collaborations, and expected timing thereof, expectations with regard to revenue, the nature of such revenue and any related downstream value share associated with such revenue, funding that is contingent upon Ginkgo's achievement of milestones, expenses, including our stock-based compensation expenses, our full year 2023 outlook, the future security and commercial applications of the BIOINT industry, the expansion and potential capabilities of our bioradar network and the national biodefense strategy, the achievement of milestones in our partnership with Google and the expected timing thereof, plans to develop and deploy AI tools for biology and biosecurity for both internal use and external release, and the market environment, all of which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, market trends, or industry results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (ii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, (iii) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (iv) the uncertainty regarding the demand for passive monitoring programs and biosecurity services, (v) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, (vi) our ability to realize the expected benefits of merger and acquisition transactions, (vii) the outcome of any legal proceedings against Ginkgo, including as a result of recent acquisitions, (viii) our ability to realize the expected benefits from and the success of our Foundry platform programs, (ix) our ability to successfully develop engineered cells, bioprocesses, data packages or other deliverables, and (x) the product development or commercialization success of our customers. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of the financial measures included in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC.  Ginkgo has included these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Ginkgo's financial performance and prospects. Due to the nature and/or size of the items being excluded, such items do not reflect future gains, losses, expenses or benefits and are not indicative of our future operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental to, and should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with comparable names used by other companies. See the reconciliation below for additional information regarding certain of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release, including a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the historic measures to Ginkgo's most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Ginkgo Bioworks Contacts: 

INVESTOR CONTACT:
investors@ginkgobioworks.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
press@ginkgobioworks.com

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)








As of September 30, 2023


As of December 31, 2022

Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$               1,049,244


$                1,315,792

Accounts receivable, net


61,897


80,907

Accounts receivable - related parties


1,246


1,558

Inventory, net


70


4,364

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


29,389


47,458

Total current assets


1,141,846


1,450,079

Property, plant and equipment, net


201,595


314,773

Operating lease right-of-use assets


341,614


400,762

Investments


84,970


112,188

Equity method investments


1,120


1,543

Intangible assets, net


100,168


111,041

Goodwill


58,057


60,210

Other non-current assets


97,022


88,725

Total assets


$                2,026,392


$                2,539,321

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


$                     10,753


$                     10,451

Deferred revenue


42,762


47,817

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


114,947


114,694

Total current liabilities


168,462


172,962

Non-current liabilities:





Deferred revenue, net of current portion


170,011


174,767

Operating lease liabilities, non-current


403,662


413,256

Warrant liabilities


12,255


10,868

Other non-current liabilities


19,319


31,191

Total liabilities


773,709


803,044

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value



Common stock, $0.0001 par value


198


190

Additional paid-in capital


6,334,218


6,136,378

Accumulated deficit


(5,078,834)


(4,397,659)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(2,899)


(2,632)

Total stockholders' equity


1,252,683


1,736,277

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$                 2,026,392


$                2,539,321

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)












Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30, 



2023


2022 (as adjusted*)


2023


2022 (as adjusted*)

Cell Engineering revenue


$          37,176


$         24,679


$        116,555


$          90,409

Biosecurity revenue:









Product


6,495


5,190


28,949


23,024

Service


11,759


36,529


71,196


265,988

Total revenue


55,430


66,398


216,700


379,421

Costs and operating expenses:









Cost of Biosecurity product revenue


906


2,660


7,481


13,199

Cost of Biosecurity service revenue


6,017


21,995


39,913


160,799

Research and development (1)


156,662


261,460


463,583


875,095

General and administrative (1)


82,028


435,221


295,802


1,308,416

Impairment of lease assets


96,210



96,210


Total operating expenses


341,823


721,336


902,989


2,357,509

Loss from operations


(286,393)


(654,938)


(686,289)


(1,978,088)

Other (expense) income:









Interest income, net


15,020


6,380


43,914


8,821

Loss on equity method investments



(22,711)


(1,516)


(53,764)

Loss on investments


(36,324)


(1,758)


(44,815)


(39,981)

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities


1,891


(12,445)


(1,387)


96,099

Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries



15,989



31,889

Other income (expense), net


2,893


(676)


9,045


1,473

Total other (expense) income, net


(16,520)


(15,221)


5,241


44,537

Loss before income taxes


(302,913)


(670,159)


(681,048)


(1,933,551)

Income tax (benefit) provision


(22)


(28)


127


(257)

Net loss


(302,891)


(670,131)


(681,175)


(1,933,294)

Loss attributable to non-controlling interest





(3,833)

Net loss attributable to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
stockholders


$      (302,891)


$     (670,131)


$     (681,175)


$  (1,929,461)

Net loss per share attributable to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings,
Inc. common stockholders, basic and diluted


$            (0.16)


$           (0.41)


$           (0.35)


$           (1.19)

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and
diluted


1,950,814


1,630,911


1,933,202


1,619,790

Comprehensive loss:









Net loss


$     (302,891)


$     (670,131)


$     (681,175)


$  (1,933,294)

Other comprehensive loss:









Foreign currency translation adjustment


(1,599)


(2,414)


(267)


(6,195)

Total other comprehensive loss


(1,599)


(2,414)


(267)


(6,195)

Comprehensive loss


$     (304,490)


$     (672,545)


$     (681,442)


$  (1,939,489)



* As adjusted to reflect the impact of the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 842, Leases ("ASC 842"). See Note 1 to the condensed consolidated
financial statements contained in Part I, Item 1 of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for a summary of the adjustments.



(1)

R&D and G&A expenses included a significant charge for stock-based compensation expense as a result of the modification of the vesting terms of RSUs and all related earnout shares. Total stock-based compensation expense, inclusive of employer payroll taxes, was allocated as follows (in thousands):





Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in thousands)


2023


2022 (as
adjusted*)


2023


2022 (as
adjusted*)

Research and development


$         33,976


$       187,019


$       122,086


$       670,650

General and administrative


19,671


376,366


69,238


1,159,040

Total


$         53,647


$       563,385


$       191,324


$    1,829,690

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)








Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023


2022 (as adjusted*)

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss


$          (681,175)


$       (1,933,294)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


57,670


26,885

Stock-based compensation


187,047


1,822,472

Loss on investments and equity method investments


46,331


93,745

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities


1,387


(96,099)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability


10,217


58

Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries



(31,889)

Impairment of long-lived assets


121,404


Non-cash customer consideration


(884)


(18,139)

Non-cash lease expense


24,635


11,877

Non-cash in-process research and development


3,981


1,162

Other non-cash activity


3,937


4,602

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable


21,168


20,521

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


13,557


5,230

Operating lease right-of-use assets


9,277


Other non-current assets


(2,733)


144

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities


(4,822)


(11,852)

Deferred revenue, current and non-current


(29,382)


(35,365)

Operating lease liabilities, current and non-current


(18,310)


(7,807)

Other non-current liabilities


(974)


82

Net cash used in operating activities


(237,669)


(147,667)

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of convertible note



(10,000)

Purchases of property and equipment


(37,355)


(26,626)

Proceeds from sale of equipment


3,000


110

Purchase of investment in equity securities



(3,691)

Deconsolidation of subsidiaries - cash



(55,721)

Other


336


(1,206)

Net cash used in investing activities


(34,019)


(97,134)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Principal payments on finance leases


(977)


(912)

Contingent consideration payment


(1,082)


(521)

Other


(525)


(993)

Net cash used in financing activities


(2,584)


(2,426)

Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents


(690)


(191)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(274,962)


(247,418)






Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period


1,315,792


1,550,004

Restricted cash, beginning of period


53,789


42,924

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period


1,369,581


1,592,928






Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


1,049,244


1,302,603

Restricted cash, end of period


45,375


42,907

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period


$         1,094,619


$         1,345,510






* As adjusted to reflect the impact of the adoption of ASC 842. See Note 1 to the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in Part I,
Item 1 of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for a summary of the adjustments.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.

Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, unaudited)




Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023


2022 (as adjusted*)


2023


2022 (as adjusted*)

Net loss attributable to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. stockholders


$      (302,891)


$      (670,131)


$        (681,175)


$    (1,929,461)

Interest income, net


(15,020)


(6,380)


(43,914)


(8,821)

Income tax (benefit) provision


(22)


(28)


127


(257)

Depreciation and amortization


21,060


8,917


57,670


26,885

EBITDA


(296,873)


(667,622)


(667,292)


(1,911,654)

Stock-based compensation (1)


53,647


563,385


191,324


1,829,690

Loss on equity method investments (2)



22,711


1,516


52,927

Loss on investments


36,324


1,758


44,815


39,981

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities


(1,891)


12,445


1,387


(96,099)

Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries



(15,989)



(31,889)

Merger and acquisition related expenses (3)


12,253


12,017


47,108


20,184

Impairment of long-lived assets (4)


112,403



121,404


Change in fair value of convertible notes


317


(561)


121


(229)

Adjusted EBITDA


$        (83,820)


$        (71,856)


$        (259,617)


$         (97,089)



* As adjusted to reflect the impact of the adoption of ASC 842. See Note 1 to the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in
Part I, Item 1 of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for a summary of the adjustments.

(1)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, includes $1.1 million and $0.2 million, respectively, in employer payroll taxes. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, includes $4.3 million and $7.2 million, respectively, in employer payroll taxes.

(2)

Represents losses on equity method investments under the hypothetical liquidation at book value method, net of losses attributable to non-controlling interests. 

(3)

Represents transaction and integration costs directly related to mergers and acquisitions including (i) due diligence, legal, consulting and accounting fees associated with acquisitions, (ii) post-acquisition employee retention bonuses and severance payments, (iii) the fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities resulting from acquisitions, (iv) acquired intangible assets expensed as in-process research and development associated with asset acquisitions and (v) costs associated with the Zymergen bankruptcy.

(4)

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, includes $16.2 million impairment loss on lab equipment and $96.2 million impairment loss on a right-of-use asset and the related leasehold improvements associated with an exited Zymergen leased facility. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, includes $25.2 million impairment loss on lab equipment and $96.2 million impairment loss on a right-of-use asset and the related leasehold improvements associated with an exited Zymergen leased facility.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.

Segment Information

(in thousands, unaudited)










Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2023


2022 (as
adjusted*)


2023


2022 (as
adjusted*)

Revenue:








Cell Engineering

$           37,176


$          24,679


$        116,555


$          90,409

Biosecurity

18,254


41,719


100,145


289,012

Total revenue

55,430


66,398


216,700


379,421

Segment cost of revenue:








Biosecurity

6,923


24,655


47,394


173,998

Segment research and development expense:








Cell Engineering

90,889


65,589


275,494


177,948

Biosecurity

313


387


1,408


1,347

Total segment research and development
expense

91,202


65,976


276,902


179,295

Segment general and administrative expense:








Cell Engineering

42,617


41,606


155,216


104,900

Biosecurity

12,207


17,039


42,862


42,683

Total segment general and administrative
expense

54,824


58,645


198,078


147,583

Segment operating (loss) income:








Cell Engineering

(96,330)


(82,516)


(314,155)


(192,439)

Biosecurity

(1,189)


(362)


8,481


70,984

Total segment operating loss

(97,519)


(82,878)


(305,674)


(121,455)

Operating expenses not allocated to segments:








Stock-based compensation (1)

53,647


563,385


191,324


1,829,690

Depreciation and amortization

21,060


8,917


57,670


26,885

Impairment of long-lived assets

112,403



121,404


Change in fair value of contingent
consideration liability

1,764


(242)


10,217


58

Loss from operations

$      (286,393)


$     (654,938)


$     (686,289)


$  (1,978,088)









* As adjusted to reflect the impact of the adoption of ASC 842. See Note 1 to the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in
Part I, Item 1 of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for a summary of the adjustments.

(1)     Includes $1.1 million and $0.2 million in employer payroll taxes for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and
$4.3 million and $7.2 million in employer payroll taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginkgo-bioworks-reports-third-quarter-2023-financial-results-301982398.html

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks

