Natrelle® Unveils New "For Every BODY" Campaign

Refreshed Look Spotlights Most Diverse Breast Implant Portfolio for a Customized Look

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), embraces the immensely personal choice that patients experience when choosing breast surgery. The new Natrelle® campaign, "For Every BODY," highlights patients and their diverse stories, leveraging new imagery and visual assets which can be seen at www.alookforeverybody.com. The campaign showcases how the Natrelle® breast implant portfolio can provide a customized look for every curve, for every shape, and for every BODY.

Actual Natrelle® patients. Individual results may vary. (PRNewswire)

"Our market research shows how important it is to consumers for breast implant brands to showcase a wide range of real, authentic women in marketing efforts,1*" said Carrie Strom, President, Global Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President, AbbVie. "The decision to get breast surgery is a personal choice, and we are excited to share our evolved visual identity that further celebrates the uniqueness of every woman."

During market research, consumers who have undergone breast augmentation surgery and those considering a breast augmentation also cite the importance of seeing candid images of women engaging in various activities.1* Additionally, consumers stated they needed to see women with breast implants modeling various fashions, helping to demonstrate what day-to-day life with breast implants can look like.1* This new campaign, once fully launched, will help anyone interested in learning more about breast implants better understand what real outcomes may look like.

With Natrelle®, patients can get a customized look they love. Natrelle® is the number one selected breast implant by plastic surgeons,2† with a collection of 300 implant options to choose from.3 Natrelle® offers the most options for smooth breast implants with five profiles, from minimal to maximum fullness, and three different gummy gels for different levels of softness.3‡ Gummy describes the consistency of the silicone gel in Natrelle INSPIRA® Breast Implants. Each type of implant in the Natrelle INSPIRA® Collection has a different level of cohesivity.3‡

"Every day in my practice, I see a wide range of women who are considering breast surgery for a variety of reasons," said Camille G. Cash, MD, Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon. "I am glad that Natrelle® is taking this first step to help show the world how incredible these women are. As their surgeon, I develop a close relationship with them, and hope that the Natrelle® 'For Every BODY' campaign will help more women better understand the options available to them, making it easier for them to make an informed decision as part of the consultation."

To learn more and see the refreshed branding, visit natrelle.com or @Natrelle on YouTube, and follow along at Instagram @NatrelleBreastAugmentation, @NatrelleBreastReconstruction, and #ForEveryBODY.

*Based on March 2023 consumer market research (n=38).

†Based on July 2023 surgeon data (n=305).

‡ Significance inside the body has not been established.

Natrelle® Breast Implants IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION AND APPROVED USES

Breast implants are not considered lifetime devices. The longer people have them, the greater the chances are that they will develop complications, some of which will require more surgery.

Breast implants have been associated with the development of a cancer of the immune system called breast implant–associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL). This cancer occurs more commonly in patients with textured breast implants than smooth implants, although rates are not well defined. Some patients have died from BIA-ALCL.

Patients receiving breast implants have reported a variety of systemic symptoms, such as joint pain, muscle aches, confusion, chronic fatigue, autoimmune diseases, and others. Individual patient risk for developing these symptoms has not been well established. Some patients report complete resolution of symptoms when the implants are removed without replacement.

Who can get breast implants?

Natrelle® Breast Implants are approved for the following:

Breast augmentation for women at least 22 years old for silicone-filled implants and for women at least 18 years old for saline-filled implants. Breast augmentation includes primary breast augmentation to increase the breast size and revision surgery to correct or improve the result of a primary breast augmentation

Breast reconstruction. This includes primary breast reconstruction to replace breast tissue that has been removed due to cancer or trauma or that has failed to develop properly due to a severe breast abnormality. This also includes revision surgery to correct or improve the result of a primary breast reconstruction

Who should NOT get breast implants?

Breast implant surgery should NOT be performed in:

Women with active infection anywhere in their body

Women with existing cancer or precancer of their breast who have not received adequate treatment for those conditions

Women who are currently pregnant or nursing

What should I tell my doctor?

Tell your doctor if you have any of the following conditions, as the risks of breast implant surgery may be higher:

Autoimmune diseases (eg, lupus and scleroderma)

A weakened immune system (eg, taking medications to decrease the body's immune response)

Planned chemotherapy or radiation therapy following breast implant placement

Conditions or medications that interfere with wound healing and blood clotting

Reduced blood supply to breast tissue

Clinical diagnosis of depression or other mental health disorders, including body dysmorphic disorder and eating disorders

Those with a diagnosis of depression or other mental health disorders should wait for resolution or stabilization of these conditions prior to undergoing breast implantation surgery

What else should I consider?

There is a Boxed Warning for breast implants. Please see bold text at beginning

Many changes to your breasts following implantation are irreversible. If you later choose to have your implants removed and not replaced, you may experience dimpling, puckering, wrinkling, or other cosmetic changes, which may be permanent

Breast implantation is likely not a one-time surgery. The longer implants are in place, the greater the potential risk for complications. You will likely need additional surgeries on your breasts due to complications or unacceptable cosmetic results. Thus, you should also consider the complication rates for later (revision) surgery since you may experience these risks in the future

Cancer treatments and surgery will affect the outcome and timing of breast reconstruction

Breast implants may affect your ability to breastfeed, either by reducing or eliminating milk production

Rupture of a silicone-filled breast implant is most often silent. Even if you have no symptoms, you should have your first ultrasound or MRI at 5 to 6 years after your initial implant surgery and then every 2 to 3 years thereafter regardless of whether your implants are for augmentation or reconstruction. If you have symptoms of or uncertain ultrasound results for breast implant rupture, an MRI is recommended. Additional imaging may be required depending on your medical history and status. The health consequences of a ruptured silicone gel-filled breast implant have not been fully established

Routine screening mammography for breast cancer will be more difficult, and implants may rupture during the procedure. Perform self-examination every month for cancer screening and ask your surgeon to help you distinguish the implant from your breast tissue. Lumps, persistent pain, swelling, hardening, or changes in implant shape should be reported to your surgeon and possibly evaluated with imaging

What are key complications with breast implants?

Key complications include reoperation, implant removal with or without replacement, implant rupture with silicone-filled implants, implant deflation with saline-filled implants, and capsular contracture (severe scar tissue around the implant). Other complications include breast pain, swelling, asymmetry, wrinkling/rippling, implant malposition nipple complications, hypertrophic scarring, and implant palpability/visibility.

Talk to your doctor about other complications.

For more information, see the patient brochures at www.allergan.com/products.

To report a problem with Natrelle® Breast Implants, please call Allergan® at 1-800-624-4261.

The sale and distribution of Natrelle® Breast Implants is restricted to licensed physicians who provide information to patients about the risks and benefits of breast implant surgery.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit AllerganAesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

References

Allergan. Data on File. Consumer Market Research. 2023. Surgeon Data Survey. July 2023 . Allergan Data on File at Natrelle®. 2023.

Natrelle® (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AbbVie